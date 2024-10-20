Introduction to Biology quiz #1 Flashcards
What is the main difference between unicellular and multicellular organisms?
Unicellular organisms consist of a single cell, while multicellular organisms consist of multiple cells.
What does the root 'uni' in unicellular mean?
The root 'uni' means one.
Why are unicellular organisms usually only visible with a microscope?
Unicellular organisms are so small that they can only be seen with microscopes.
What does the root 'multi' in multicellular mean?
The root 'multi' means multiple or many
How many cells do humans, as multicellular organisms, consist of?
Humans consist of trillions of cells.
What is the smallest fundamental unit of life?
The cell is the smallest or most basic fundamental unit of life.
What characteristic allows living organisms to build larger, more complex structures?
Organization allows living organisms to use smaller structures to build larger, more complex structures.
What is homeostasis?
Homeostasis is the ability of living organisms to stabilize or maintain suitable living conditions.
What is an example of homeostasis in humans?
Sweating to cool off the body in hot environments is an example of homeostasis.
What are the two types of reproduction in living organisms?
Reproduction can occur sexually (with two parents) or asexually (with one parent).
What molecule serves as the genetic material in all living organisms?
DNA serves as the genetic material in all living organisms.
What is evolution in the context of living organisms?
Evolution refers to changes in the DNA of a population over long periods of time, allowing adaptation and improved survival.
Why are viruses like the coronavirus not considered alive?
Viruses are not considered alive because they lack some characteristics of life, such as the ability to reproduce on their own.
What is the term for the ability of living organisms to respond to environmental stimuli?
The term is 'response to stimuli.'
What is an example of a living organism responding to environmental stimuli?
A plant growing towards sunlight is an example of responding to environmental stimuli.