Introduction to Biology quiz #1 Flashcards

Introduction to Biology quiz #1
  • What is the main difference between unicellular and multicellular organisms?

    Unicellular organisms consist of a single cell, while multicellular organisms consist of multiple cells.

  • What does the root 'uni' in unicellular mean?

    The root 'uni' means one.

  • Why are unicellular organisms usually only visible with a microscope?

    Unicellular organisms are so small that they can only be seen with microscopes.

  • What does the root 'multi' in multicellular mean?

    The root 'multi' means multiple or many

  • How many cells do humans, as multicellular organisms, consist of?

    Humans consist of trillions of cells.

  • What is the smallest fundamental unit of life?

    The cell is the smallest or most basic fundamental unit of life.

  • What characteristic allows living organisms to build larger, more complex structures?

    Organization allows living organisms to use smaller structures to build larger, more complex structures.

  • What is homeostasis?

    Homeostasis is the ability of living organisms to stabilize or maintain suitable living conditions.

  • What is an example of homeostasis in humans?

    Sweating to cool off the body in hot environments is an example of homeostasis.

  • What are the two types of reproduction in living organisms?

    Reproduction can occur sexually (with two parents) or asexually (with one parent).

  • What molecule serves as the genetic material in all living organisms?

    DNA serves as the genetic material in all living organisms.

  • What is evolution in the context of living organisms?

    Evolution refers to changes in the DNA of a population over long periods of time, allowing adaptation and improved survival.

  • Why are viruses like the coronavirus not considered alive?

    Viruses are not considered alive because they lack some characteristics of life, such as the ability to reproduce on their own.

  • What is the term for the ability of living organisms to respond to environmental stimuli?

    The term is 'response to stimuli.'

  • What is an example of a living organism responding to environmental stimuli?

    A plant growing towards sunlight is an example of responding to environmental stimuli.