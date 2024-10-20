Introduction to Biomolecules quiz #1 Flashcards
Introduction to Biomolecules quiz #1
What are monomers and how do they relate to polymers?
Monomers are single individual building blocks that can be repetitively linked together to form polymers.What does the prefix 'mono' in monomers signify?
The prefix 'mono' means 1 or singular.What does the prefix 'poly' in polymers signify?
The prefix 'poly' means many.Which biomolecules use consistent monomers to form their polymers?
Carbohydrates, proteins, and nucleic acids use consistent monomers to form their polymers.Do lipids use consistent monomers to build polymers?
No, lipids do not use consistent monomers to build polymers.What are the monomers of carbohydrates called?
The monomers of carbohydrates are called monosaccharides.What are the monomers of proteins called?
The monomers of proteins are called amino acids.What are the monomers of nucleic acids called?
The monomers of nucleic acids are called nucleotides.What is the main difference between simple and complex carbohydrates?
Simple carbohydrates consist of one or two sugar molecules, while complex carbohydrates consist of three or more sugar molecules.What are oligosaccharides and polysaccharides?
Oligosaccharides are carbohydrates composed of 3-10 monosaccharides, while polysaccharides are composed of more than 10 monosaccharides.What are the four types of lipids mentioned in the lesson?
The four types of lipids are fats, phospholipids, steroids, and waxes.What is the role of amino acids in protein structure?
Amino acids are the building blocks that link together to form proteins.How do DNA and RNA differ as nucleic acids?
DNA contains the genetic blueprint for an organism, while RNA translates that blueprint into proteins.What is the significance of the 10% rule in biology?
The 10% rule states that only about 10% of the energy from one trophic level is transferred to the next level.What is the role of ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate) in cellular processes?
ATP serves as the main energy currency in cells, providing energy for various cellular processes._____ is the most abundant organic compound on earth.
Cellulose is the most abundant organic compound on earth.what is the molar ratio of methionine to glycine in the samples?
The molar ratio of methionine to glycine in the samples would depend on the specific composition of the sample being analyzed. This information is not provided in the summary or transcripts.which statements best compare the function of an atp molecule to a dna molecule?
ATP molecules primarily provide energy for cellular processes, while DNA molecules store genetic information.media ingredients that cannot be chemically defined include which of the following?
Media ingredients that cannot be chemically defined include complex substances like yeast extract, peptone, and blood.which of the following biomolecules typically contains both nitrogen and phosphate?
Nucleic acids typically contain both nitrogen and phosphate.which class of biomolecule do the molecules in the table belong to?
The class of biomolecule the molecules in the table belong to would depend on the specific molecules listed. The four primary classes are carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids.