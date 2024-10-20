Introduction to Cell Division quiz #1 Flashcards
Introduction to Cell Division quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
What is the main difference between asexual and sexual reproduction?
Asexual reproduction involves one parent and produces genetically identical offspring, while sexual reproduction involves two parents and produces genetically diverse offspring.
What process is used by single-celled organisms for asexual reproduction?
Binary fission is used by single-celled organisms for asexual reproduction.
Which type of cell division is closely linked to sexual reproduction?
Meiosis is closely linked to sexual reproduction as it forms the gametes or sex cells.
What are the two main types of cell division?
The two main types of cell division are mitosis and meiosis.
What is the role of cell division in tissue repair?
Cell division replaces dead tissue cells, aiding in tissue repair.
What must a cell do before it can divide?
A cell must replicate or duplicate its DNA before it can divide.
What is the genome?
The genome is the complete set of all of a cell's DNA.
What is the difference between chromatin and chromosomes?
Chromatin is loosely packed DNA found in non-dividing cells, while chromosomes are tightly packed DNA found in dividing cells.
What is the function of meiosis in sexual reproduction?
Meiosis forms the sex cells (sperm and egg) that fuse to create genetically diverse offspring.
What is the significance of genetic diversity in sexual reproduction?
Genetic diversity in sexual reproduction increases the variability and adaptability of offspring.
What is the role of the zygote in fetal development?
The zygote, formed by the fusion of sperm and egg, undergoes cell division to develop into a fetus.
How does cell division contribute to the growth of an organism?
Cell division allows a single-celled zygote to grow into a fully mature adult by continuously producing new cells.
What is the structure of DNA in a non-dividing cell?
In a non-dividing cell, DNA is organized into loosely packed chromatin.
What happens to DNA during cell division?
During cell division, DNA condenses into tightly packed chromosomes to facilitate its movement within the cell.during _____ chromosomes align single file along the equator of a haploid cell.
metaphase II of meiosisduring which three phases are individual chromosomes no longer visible?
Interphase, Telophase, and Cytokinesiswhy does cell division remain important to an adult organism even after it is fully developed?
Cell division is crucial for tissue repair and renewal, replacing dead or damaged cells.why is cell division important for both single-celled and multicellular organisms?
For single-celled organisms, it is essential for reproduction. For multicellular organisms, it is vital for growth, development, and tissue repair.which does the letter a represent in the diagram? centriole chromosome centromere spindle
centromerein sexually reproducing multicellular organisms, the main functions of mitosis are _____.
growth, development, and tissue repairwhich of the following student-drawn cell models contain two chromosomes?
The model with two pairs of sister chromatids.which of the following statements describing kinetochores is correct?
Kinetochores are protein structures on chromatids where the spindle fibers attach during cell division.during which of the following processes do sister chromatids separate from each other?
Anaphase of mitosis and Anaphase II of meiosisafter duplication, at what point does a cell become two cells with identical dna?
During cytokinesis, following mitosiscentromeres divide and sister chromatids become full-fledged chromosomes during _____.
Anaphasewhat is the ploidy of this cell model?
The ploidy refers to the number of sets of chromosomes in a cell. For example, diploid (2n) or haploid (n).which of the following statements explains why the process of mitosis is essential to life?
Mitosis is essential for growth, development, and tissue repair in multicellular organisms.can you label these chromosomes with the correct genetic terms?
Yes, chromosomes can be labeled as sister chromatids, centromeres, and kinetochores.which of the following cells divide very frequently?
Skin cellscentromeres attach ______ to each other.
sister chromatidswhich models show a 2n = 8 cell?
The model with 8 chromosomes, indicating a diploid cell with 4 pairs of homologous chromosomes.sister chromatids differ from nonsister chromatids in that sister chromatids __________.
are identical copies of each other, formed by DNA replication.which of the following is not a phase of cell division?
Interkinesissomatic cells in humans differs from gametes in that human somatic cells __________.
are diploid (2n) with two sets of chromosomes, while gametes are haploid (n) with one set of chromosomes.which type of cell is capable of self-renewal?
Stem cellschromatids are _____.
identical copies of a chromosome connected by a centromere.which process does pmat twice?
Meiosisthe mitotic spindle is a microtubular structure that is involved in _____.
separating chromosomes during cell division.mitosis is involved in ________ reproduction.
asexualwhich eukaryotic cell-cycle event is missing in binary fission?
Mitosiswhy is cell division important for both unicellular and multicellular organisms?
It is essential for reproduction in unicellular organisms and for growth, development, and tissue repair in multicellular organisms.in which process does dna condense into chromosomes?
Prophase of mitosis and prophase I of meiosiswhich is the main reason cells are replaced in the body?
To repair and renew tissuesa cell in anaphase would have which of the following characteristics?
Sister chromatids are being pulled apart toward opposite poles of the cell.which of the following statements best describes what happens to mpf during mitosis?
MPF (Maturation Promoting Factor) activity peaks during mitosis and then declines as the cell exits mitosis.can you identify the ploidy of different structures?
Yes, ploidy can be identified as diploid (2n) or haploid (n) based on the number of chromosome sets.aneuploidies are deleterious for the individual because of what phenomenon?
Imbalance in gene dosage, leading to developmental and functional abnormalities.which of the student-drawn cell models contain four chromosomes?
The model with four individual chromosomes or two pairs of sister chromatids.of the 100 cells shown, how many are in the process of dividing?
This would depend on the specific stage of the cell cycle each cell is in, but typically a small percentage would be actively dividing.