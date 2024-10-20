Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemical Bonding quiz #1 Flashcards

Introduction to Chemical Bonding quiz #1
  • What is the main difference between intramolecular and intermolecular bonds?

    Intramolecular bonds hold atoms together within a molecule, while intermolecular bonds govern the interactions between different molecules.

  • How can you remember the concept of intramolecular bonds?

    The 'intra' in intramolecular can remind you of 'trapped' (t-r-a), indicating that these bonds are trapped within the same molecule.

  • What analogy is used to describe intermolecular bonds in the video?

    Intermolecular bonds are described as two molecules giving each other a high five.

  • What type of bond is formed by the sharing of electrons between two atoms?

    A covalent bond is formed by the sharing of electrons between two atoms.

  • What are the two types of covalent bonds mentioned in the video?

    The two types of covalent bonds are nonpolar covalent bonds and polar covalent bonds.

  • What determines the type of covalent bond formed between atoms?

    The type of covalent bond is determined by the differences in the atoms' electronegativities.

  • How is electronegativity defined?

    Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's attraction to electrons, or how hard it pulls on electrons.

  • Which atom is the most electronegative, according to the video?

    Fluorine is the most electronegative atom.

  • What trend in electronegativity is observed across the periodic table?

    Electronegativity increases from left to right and from bottom to top across the periodic table.

  • What is the significance of oxygen's high electronegativity in water molecules?

    Oxygen's high electronegativity means it pulls electrons very strongly, which is important in the behavior of water molecules.

  • What is the maximum value of electronegativity on the scale mentioned in the video?

    The maximum value of electronegativity on the scale is 4.

  • What is the relationship between electronegativity and the type of covalent bond formed?

    Differences in electronegativity between atoms determine whether a covalent bond is nonpolar or polar.

  • which term describes the degree to which an element attracts electrons?
    Electronegativity describes the degree to which an element attracts electrons.
  • which of these bonds is weakest?
    Van der Waals interactions are the weakest bonds.
  • which atom(s) pull electrons towards it?
    In a water molecule, the oxygen atom pulls electrons towards it due to its higher electronegativity compared to hydrogen atoms.
  • what allows the three atoms in a water molecule to stay together?
    The three atoms in a water molecule stay together due to covalent bonds between the hydrogen and oxygen atoms.
  • what kind of charge would the oxygen atom have compared to the hydrogen atoms?
    The oxygen atom in a water molecule would have a partial negative charge compared to the hydrogen atoms, which have partial positive charges.