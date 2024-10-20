Skip to main content
Introduction to DNA Cloning quiz #1 Flashcards

Introduction to DNA Cloning quiz #1
  • What is recombinant DNA?
    Recombinant DNA is a molecule that contains DNA from two different sources, often from different species.
  • What role do bacterial plasmids play in DNA cloning?
    Bacterial plasmids are small, circular DNA molecules that can be used as cloning vectors to carry a gene of interest into a host cell.
  • What is a cloning vector?
    A cloning vector is a molecule, such as a plasmid, that can carry foreign DNA into a host cell.
  • What are the two general steps in DNA cloning?
    The two general steps in DNA cloning are creating the recombinant DNA molecule and transforming the DNA molecule into a host cell.
  • What enzyme is used to cut DNA during the creation of recombinant DNA?
    Restriction enzymes are used to cut DNA during the creation of recombinant DNA.
  • What is the function of DNA ligase in DNA cloning?
    DNA ligase is an enzyme that pastes or seals together DNA fragments to form a recombinant DNA molecule.
  • What is transformation in the context of DNA cloning?
    Transformation is the process of allowing a bacterial cell to uptake external recombinant DNA.
  • How can recombinant DNA be used in a host cell?
    Recombinant DNA can be used to carry a gene of interest into a host cell, where it can be replicated and expressed.
  • What is the significance of the gene of interest in DNA cloning?
    The gene of interest is the specific gene that scientists want to clone and express in a host cell.
  • What is the role of bacterial host cells in DNA cloning?
    Bacterial host cells uptake recombinant DNA and replicate it, allowing for the production of the gene of interest.
  • What is the purpose of using a cloning vector in genetic experiments?
    The purpose of using a cloning vector is to introduce and replicate foreign DNA within a host cell.
  • What is the first step in creating recombinant DNA?
    The first step in creating recombinant DNA is cutting the DNA using restriction enzymes.
  • What does the term 'ligation' refer to in DNA cloning?
    Ligation refers to the process of pasting or sealing DNA fragments together using DNA ligase.
  • What is the outcome of successful DNA transformation in bacteria?
    The outcome is that the bacteria will contain and replicate the recombinant DNA, producing the gene of interest.
  • Why are restriction enzymes compared to molecular scissors?
    Restriction enzymes are compared to molecular scissors because they cut DNA at specific sites, similar to how scissors cut paper.