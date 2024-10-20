Introduction to Energy quiz #1 Flashcards

Which form of energy is associated with the motion and movement of molecules?
Kinetic energy is associated with the motion and movement of molecules.
What type of energy is stored in glucose molecules?
Glucose molecules store potential energy.
Why is a hockey puck sliding across the ice considered kinetic energy?
A hockey puck sliding across the ice is considered kinetic energy because it is in motion.
What is the key difference between kinetic energy and potential energy?
Kinetic energy is the energy of motion, while potential energy is stored energy.
Which of the following is not a form of kinetic energy: a) molecules vibrating, b) a hockey puck sliding, c) glucose molecules being broken down, d) air molecules transmitting sound waves?
c) Glucose molecules being broken down is not a form of kinetic energy; it is potential energy.
What defines a biological system in terms of energy and mass exchange?
A biological system must contain living things and allow energy and mass to enter and exit.
Why is the universe not considered a biological system?
The universe is not considered a biological system because the amount of energy and mass is constant and does not exchange with its surroundings.
What is an example of a biological system involving a human?
A human eating a cheeseburger is an example of a biological system because it involves a living being taking in energy and mass.
How does a coral reef qualify as a biological system?
A coral reef qualifies as a biological system because it contains living organisms and allows energy and mass to enter and exit.
What is the role of the digestive system in a biological system?
The digestive system absorbs food energy and discards food waste, transferring mass and energy to and from the environment.
What is the significance of energy and mass exchange in defining a biological system?
Energy and mass exchange is crucial because it allows the system to interact with its environment, which is a key characteristic of biological systems.
Why is the temperature rise in a substance considered kinetic energy?
The temperature rise in a substance is considered kinetic energy because it causes the molecules to move faster.
What type of energy is involved when air molecules vibrate to transmit sound waves?
When air molecules vibrate to transmit sound waves, it involves kinetic energy.
What is the relationship between kinetic energy and the movement of molecules in a substance?
Kinetic energy is directly related to the movement of molecules in a substance; as kinetic energy increases, molecular movement increases.
How does the concept of potential energy apply to glucose molecules in cellular work?
Glucose molecules store potential energy that can be later used to perform cellular work.
which of these is exhibiting kinetic energy?
Any substance that is moving or in motion is exhibiting kinetic energy. For example, a biker coasting down a hill or muscle contractions.
what do all cellular activities in living organisms use as a source of energy?
All cellular activities in living organisms use chemical potential energy stored in molecules like glucose as a source of energy.
can you complete this concept map that reviews the basic concepts of energy?
Energy can be divided into potential energy (stored energy, such as gravitational potential energy and chemical potential energy) and kinetic energy (energy of motion, such as a moving biker or muscle contractions). Biological systems can exchange energy and mass with their surroundings, as seen in processes like photosynthesis.
which of the following statements is true regarding potential energy and kinetic energy?
Potential energy is stored energy that has the potential to cause change, while kinetic energy is the energy of motion.
which of the following is not an example of an energy transformation?
An example that does not involve energy transformation would be a stationary object that remains stationary, as no energy is being converted or transferred.
how do organisms get the energy they need?
Organisms get the energy they need by converting chemical potential energy stored in molecules like glucose into usable forms of energy through metabolic processes.
endergonic reactions do which of the following? select all that apply.
Endergonic reactions absorb energy from their surroundings, resulting in products that have higher energy than the reactants.
living cells use ____________ as their main source of energy.
Living cells use chemical potential energy stored in molecules like glucose as their main source of energy.
a daylong hike lasting 6 to 7 hours uses which primary energy source?
A daylong hike lasting 6 to 7 hours primarily uses chemical potential energy stored in molecules like glucose.