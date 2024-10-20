Introduction to Meiosis quiz #1 Flashcards
Introduction to Meiosis quiz #1
What are the two rounds of cell division in meiosis called?
The two rounds of cell division in meiosis are called meiosis I and meiosis II.
Why is meiosis I referred to as reductional division?
Meiosis I is referred to as reductional division because it reduces the ploidy of the cells, turning a diploid cell into two haploid cells.
What is the main difference between meiosis I and meiosis II?
The main difference is that meiosis I separates homologous chromosomes, while meiosis II separates sister chromatids.
What is the significance of interphase before meiosis begins?
Interphase is significant because it includes the replication of DNA, which is necessary before meiosis can start.
What phases does meiosis I include that are similar to mitosis?
Meiosis 1 includes prophase 1, metaphase 1, anaphase 1, and telophase 1, similar to the phases in mitosis.
How do chromosomes align during metaphase I of meiosis I?
During metaphase I of meiosis I, homologous chromosomes align in the middle of the cell in two rows.
What happens to homologous chromosomes during anaphase I of meiosis I?
During anaphase I of meiosis I, homologous chromosomes are separated, while sister chromatids remain connected.
What is the result of cytokinesis after meiosis I?
Cytokinesis after meiosis I produces two haploid daughter cells.
What is the ploidy of the cells at the end of meiosis II?
At the end of meiosis II, the cells are haploid.
What are gametes and how are they related to meiosis?
Gametes are sex cells (sperm in males and eggs in females) produced through meiosis.
What is the role of the S phase in interphase before meiosis?
The S phase in interphase is when DNA is synthesized or replicated.
How does meiosis contribute to genetic diversity?
Meiosis contributes to genetic diversity by producing four genetically diverse haploid gametes.
What is the difference between diploid and haploid cells?
Diploid cells have two sets of chromosomes (2n), while haploid cells have one set of chromosomes (n).
What is the significance of meiosis in sexual reproduction?
Meiosis is significant in sexual reproduction because it produces haploid gametes that combine during fertilization to form a diploid zygote.
What is the difference between homologous chromosomes and sister chromatids?
Homologous chromosomes are pairs of chromosomes, one from each parent, while sister chromatids are identical copies of a single chromosome connected by a centromere.
anaphase I
two, haploid
6
a haploid set of chromosomes
to produce four genetically diverse haploid gameteshow does this compare to the two cells at the end of telophase i and cytokinesis i in male cells?
Each cell is haploid and genetically diverse.
homologous chromosomes pair up and exchange segments
sex
anaphase Iwhich process reduces the chromosome number from 2n to n?
homologous chromosomes exchange genetic material
two, haploid
prophase Iwhich of the following results in a situation in which the chromosome number is either 2n+1 or 2n−1?
nondisjunction
Each daughter cell has a haploid set of chromosomes, each consisting of two sister chromatids.
twiceduring which of the following processes does independent assortment of chromosomes occur?
metaphase Iduring which stage of meiosis do homologous chromosome pairs line up in the middle of the cell?
metaphase Iwhich of the following events occur during anaphase i?
homologous chromosomes are pulled to opposite polesat the end of meiosis, _____ form.
four genetically diverse haploid gameteswhich is true of anaphase ii?
sister chromatids separate and move to opposite polesthe developing female gametes, as they progress through meiosis i, are called ______.
oocytesat metaphase i, homologous chromosomes are connected only at what structures?
chiasmatameiosis usually produces ________ daughter cells.
four haploidduring anaphase ii of meiosis, _____ separate and go to opposite poles.
sister chromatidsduring which phase of meiosis do sister chromatids separate and move to opposite poles?
anaphase II