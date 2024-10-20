Introduction to Metabolism quiz #1 Flashcards
What is metabolism?
Metabolism refers to all of an organism's chemical reactions.
What are metabolic pathways?
Metabolic pathways are a series of chemical reactions that alter a substrate multiple times before the final product is released.
What role do enzymes play in metabolic pathways?
Enzymes work together in a series of steps to convert one substrate into another until the final product is released.
What is the final product in a metabolic pathway?
The final product is the molecule that is released after all the substrates have been converted by enzymes.
What are the two main types of metabolic pathways?
The two main types of metabolic pathways are catabolic and anabolic pathways.
What is the function of catabolic pathways?
Catabolic pathways break down biological molecules and release energy.
What is the function of anabolic pathways?
Anabolic pathways consume energy to build up polymers from monomers.
Do anabolic pathways increase or decrease entropy in an organism?
Anabolic pathways decrease the entropy of an organism.
What is activation energy?
Activation energy is the energy required to start a chemical reaction.
What is the role of ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate) in metabolism?
ATP provides the energy needed for various metabolic processes.
What is a substrate in the context of metabolic pathways?
A substrate is a molecule that is acted upon by an enzyme in a metabolic pathway.
What is the significance of the 10% rule in metabolism?
The 10% rule states that only about 10% of the energy is transferred from one trophic level to the next in an ecosystem.
What are abiotic factors and how do they affect metabolism?
Abiotic factors are non-living components of the environment, such as temperature and pH, that can influence metabolic rates.