Introduction to Metabolism quiz #1 Flashcards

Introduction to Metabolism quiz #1
  • What is metabolism?

    Metabolism refers to all of an organism's chemical reactions.

  • What are metabolic pathways?

    Metabolic pathways are a series of chemical reactions that alter a substrate multiple times before the final product is released.

  • What role do enzymes play in metabolic pathways?

    Enzymes work together in a series of steps to convert one substrate into another until the final product is released.

  • What is the final product in a metabolic pathway?

    The final product is the molecule that is released after all the substrates have been converted by enzymes.

  • What are the two main types of metabolic pathways?

    The two main types of metabolic pathways are catabolic and anabolic pathways.

  • What is the function of catabolic pathways?

    Catabolic pathways break down biological molecules and release energy.

  • What is the function of anabolic pathways?

    Anabolic pathways consume energy to build up polymers from monomers.

  • Do anabolic pathways increase or decrease entropy in an organism?

    Anabolic pathways decrease the entropy of an organism.

  • What is activation energy?

    Activation energy is the energy required to start a chemical reaction.

  • What is the role of ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate) in metabolism?

    ATP provides the energy needed for various metabolic processes.

  • What is a substrate in the context of metabolic pathways?

    A substrate is a molecule that is acted upon by an enzyme in a metabolic pathway.

  • What is the significance of the 10% rule in metabolism?

    The 10% rule states that only about 10% of the energy is transferred from one trophic level to the next in an ecosystem.

  • What are abiotic factors and how do they affect metabolism?

    Abiotic factors are non-living components of the environment, such as temperature and pH, that can influence metabolic rates.

  • which is the catabolic pathway in which organic molecules are broken down to release energy?
    The catabolic pathway in which organic molecules are broken down to release energy is known as catabolism. Catabolic pathways release energy by breaking down complex molecules into simpler ones, and they are associated with exergonic processes.
  • which of the following metabolic processes take place in the cytosol of a eukaryotic cell?
    Glycolysis is a metabolic process that takes place in the cytosol of a eukaryotic cell. It is the first step in the breakdown of glucose to extract energy for cellular metabolism.
  • how will a healthy individual’s atp production change during an eight-hour fast?
    During an eight-hour fast, a healthy individual's ATP production will primarily rely on stored glycogen and fat reserves. The body will increase the breakdown of these reserves through catabolic pathways to maintain ATP production, although the overall rate may decrease slightly due to reduced substrate availability.
  • which of the following statements best describes metabolism in its entirety in all organisms?
    Metabolism in its entirety in all organisms is best described as the sum of all chemical reactions that occur within an organism. These reactions are organized into metabolic pathways that transform substrates through a series of enzymatic steps, including both catabolic pathways that release energy and anabolic pathways that require energy.