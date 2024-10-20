Introduction to Photosynthesis quiz #1 Flashcards
What is the main product of photosynthesis?
The main product of photosynthesis is glucose.
Which gas is a byproduct of photosynthesis?
Oxygen gas is a byproduct of photosynthesis.
What are the reactants required for photosynthesis?
The reactants required for photosynthesis are carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight energy.
Which reactant is reduced during photosynthesis?
Carbon dioxide is reduced during photosynthesis to form glucose.
What is the role of chlorophyll in photosynthesis?
Chlorophyll is a pigment that absorbs light energy for photosynthesis.
What is the original energy source for photosynthesis?
The original energy source for photosynthesis is sunlight.
How are photosynthesis and cellular respiration connected?
Photosynthesis produces glucose, which is then broken down in cellular respiration to release energy.
What is the chemical equation for photosynthesis?
The chemical equation for photosynthesis is 6CO2 + 6H2O + sunlight energy → C6H12O6 + 6O2.
What is the significance of glucose in cellular respiration?
Glucose is broken down in cellular respiration to produce energy.
What is the role of water in photosynthesis?
Water provides electrons and protons and is split to release oxygen during photosynthesis.
What is the Calvin cycle?
The Calvin cycle is a series of reactions that convert carbon dioxide into glucose in photosynthesis.
What are the two main stages of photosynthesis?
The two main stages of photosynthesis are the light-dependent reactions and the Calvin cycle.
What is the role of NADPH in photosynthesis?
NADPH provides reducing power (electrons) for the synthesis of glucose in the Calvin cycle.
What is the importance of the thylakoid membrane in photosynthesis?
The thylakoid membrane contains chlorophyll and is the site of the light-dependent reactions of photosynthesis.which of the following leaf types would be the most efficient at absorbing sunlight?
Broad, flat leaves are generally the most efficient at absorbing sunlight due to their large surface area.sandra wants to modify the diagram to include chlorophyll. which would be the most useful strategy?
Include chlorophyll in the chloroplasts, as it is the pigment responsible for capturing light energy.which component of earth’s atmosphere is decreased due to photosynthesis?
Carbon dioxide (CO2) is decreased due to photosynthesis.chlorophyll can be found in _____.
Chlorophyll can be found in the chloroplasts of plant cells.can you tell from these absorption spectra whether red light is effective in driving photosynthesis?
Yes, red light is effective in driving photosynthesis as chlorophyll absorbs red light efficiently.which best describes the nature of photosynthesis?
Photosynthesis is a redox reaction where CO2 is reduced to glucose and H2O is oxidized to O2.what type of energy does the plant use to convert co2 and h2o into sugar?
Plants use sunlight energy to convert CO2 and H2O into sugar.which molecules are inputs in photosynthesis?
The inputs in photosynthesis are carbon dioxide (CO2), water (H2O), and sunlight.how are the reactants represented in the chemical equation for photosynthesis?
The reactants in the chemical equation for photosynthesis are represented as 6CO2 + 6H2O + light energy.which process provides plants with the glucose needed for cellular respiration?
Photosynthesis provides plants with the glucose needed for cellular respiration.what is the source of energy that drives photosynthesis? sunlight hydrogen ions electrons oxygen
Sunlight is the source of energy that drives photosynthesis.what component of earth’s atmosphere exists entirely as a result of photosynthesis?
Oxygen (O2) exists in the atmosphere largely as a result of photosynthesis.which of the following statements best describes the process of photosynthesis?
Photosynthesis is the process by which plants use sunlight to convert CO2 and H2O into glucose and O2.which of the following is the source of hydrogen in oxygenic photosynthesis?
Water (H2O) is the source of hydrogen in oxygenic photosynthesis.the chemical equation of photosynthesis includes 6o2. which best describes this substance?
6O2 represents oxygen gas, which is a byproduct of photosynthesis.if photosystem ii were absent, which of the following would be true?
If Photosystem II were absent, the plant would be unable to split water molecules and produce oxygen.which of the following best explains how dcmu affected the reaction?
DCMU inhibits photosynthesis by blocking electron transport in Photosystem II.which of the following is used in photosynthesis by both plants and cyanobacteria?
Both plants and cyanobacteria use chlorophyll in photosynthesis.which of the following is a trait unique to photosynthetic eukaryotes?
The presence of chloroplasts is a trait unique to photosynthetic eukaryotes.how does the rate of photosynthesis in area i compare to that in area ii?
Without specific data, it's unclear, but factors like light intensity and CO2 concentration could affect the rate.in photosynthesis, what are the two major reactions that take place?
The two major reactions in photosynthesis are the light-dependent reactions and the Calvin cycle (light-independent reactions).