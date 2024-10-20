Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression quiz #1 Flashcards
What is positive gene regulation?
Positive gene regulation stimulates gene expression by turning on the gene, resulting in the gene's final product being made at a higher rate.
How does negative gene regulation affect gene expression?
Negative gene regulation prevents gene expression by turning off the gene, leading to the gene's final product being made at a lower rate.
What analogy is used to describe positive and negative gene regulation?
Positive and negative gene regulation are compared to a light switch, where turning on the switch resembles positive regulation and turning off the switch resembles negative regulation.
Why must prokaryotes be able to rapidly change their metabolic pathways?
Prokaryotes must rapidly change their metabolic pathways to survive in environments with constantly changing nutrient availability.
What mechanism do prokaryotes commonly use to control gene expression?
Prokaryotes commonly use operons to control the expression of their genes.
What is an operon?
An operon is a cluster of genes under the control of a single promoter, allowing coordinated regulation of gene expression in prokaryotes.
How does positive gene regulation resemble a light switch?
Positive gene regulation resembles a light switch being turned on, which stimulates gene expression by turning the gene on.
How does negative gene regulation resemble a light switch?
Negative gene regulation resembles a light switch being turned off, which prevents gene expression by turning the gene off.
What is the primary difference between positive and negative gene regulation?
The primary difference is that positive gene regulation turns on genes to increase expression, while negative gene regulation turns off genes to decrease expression.
Why is gene regulation important for prokaryotes?
Gene regulation is important for prokaryotes to adapt to changing environmental conditions and efficiently manage their metabolic pathways.
What is the role of operons in prokaryotic gene regulation?
Operons play a crucial role in coordinating the regulation of multiple genes in response to environmental changes.
How do prokaryotes respond to changes in nutrient availability?
Prokaryotes respond to changes in nutrient availability by rapidly altering their gene expression through mechanisms like operons.
What is the outcome of turning on a gene in positive gene regulation?
The outcome is an increased production of the gene's final product.
What is the outcome of turning off a gene in negative gene regulation?
The outcome is a decreased production of the gene's final product.