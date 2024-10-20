Introduction to Taxonomy quiz #1 Flashcards
Introduction to Taxonomy quiz #1
What are the three domains of life?
The three domains of life are Archaea, Bacteria, and Eukarya.
Which domains consist of prokaryotic cells?
Domains Bacteria and Archaea consist of prokaryotic cells.
What is a key difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus, while eukaryotic cells contain a nucleus.
What is the term for the tree that shows the evolutionary relationships among various biological species?
The term is phylogenetic tree, also known as the tree of life.
What theory suggests that all life came from a common ancestor?
The theory of common ancestry suggests that all life came from a single common ancestor.
What are the four kingdoms within the domain Eukarya?
The four kingdoms within the domain Eukarya are Animalia, Plantae, Fungi, and Protista.
Which kingdom includes multicellular organisms like tigers and humans?
Kingdom Animalia includes multicellular organisms like tigers and humans.
What is the primary characteristic of organisms in Kingdom Plantae?
Organisms in Kingdom Plantae are primarily multicellular and include flowers, plants, and trees.
What type of organisms are found in Kingdom Fungi?
Kingdom Fungi includes mostly multicellular and absorptive heterotrophic organisms like mushrooms, but also some unicellular examples.
What are the two types of organisms that can be found in Kingdom Protista?
Kingdom Protista includes both eukaryotic unicellular and multicellular organisms.
What are the three classes of organisms based on how they acquire energy?
The three classes are Producers (autotrophs), Consumers (heterotrophs), and Decomposers.
What is the primary energy source for most living organisms?
The primary energy source for most living organisms is the sun.according to the cladogram, which characteristic was used to separate bony fish from amphibians?
The characteristic used to separate bony fish from amphibians is the presence of limbs with digits.in general, blank______ families of beetles are particularly species-rich.
In general, Coleoptera families of beetles are particularly species-rich.which of the following groups of species is a monophyletic group, or clade?
A monophyletic group, or clade, includes all descendants of a common ancestor. An example would be the group of all birds.can you identify the animal phylum to which each example or characteristic belongs?
Examples include: Arthropoda for insects, Mollusca for snails, and Chordata for vertebrates.which relationship can be determined from this dichotomous key?
A dichotomous key helps determine the identity of organisms by following a series of choices that lead to the correct name of a given item.the study of classification is called ______, which incorporates both taxonomy and phylogenetics.
The study of classification is called systematics, which incorporates both taxonomy and phylogenetics.which molecule did carl woese study to produce his tree of life?
Carl Woese studied ribosomal RNA (rRNA) to produce his tree of life.the ______ name is listed second in binomial nomenclature.
The species name is listed second in binomial nomenclature.which of the following attributes is not accurate for members of the animalia kingdom?
An attribute not accurate for members of the Animalia kingdom is being autotrophic, as animals are heterotrophic.what is the difference between the dna of a dog and the dna of a fly?
The difference between the DNA of a dog and a fly lies in the sequence of nucleotides, which results in different genes and traits.