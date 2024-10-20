Introduction to the Cell Cycle quiz #1 Flashcards
Introduction to the Cell Cycle quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
What happens during the G1 phase of interphase?
During the G1 phase, the cell performs its normal functions, grows, and produces organelles, enzymes, and proteins.
What is synthesized during the S phase of interphase?
During the S phase, DNA is synthesized or replicated, producing replicated chromosomes with two sister chromatids.
What additional structure is replicated during the S phase besides DNA?
The centrosome, a cytoplasmic protein important for mitosis, is also replicated during the S phase.
What characterizes the G2 phase of interphase?
The G2 phase is characterized by continued cell growth and preparation for the M phase, including the production of new proteins required for cell division.
What is the G0 phase in the cell cycle?
The G0 phase is a non-dividing phase where cells do not continue through the cell cycle and can remain temporarily or permanently.
What is the main event that occurs during the M phase of the cell cycle?
The M phase involves cell division, which occurs relatively quickly compared to interphase.which of the following correctly matches a phase of the cell cycle with its description?
Interphase: A non-dividing phase where the cell grows, replicates DNA, and produces organelles.a cell has a single line of chromosomes. what is the phase?
Metaphase: Chromosomes align at the cell's equatorial plate.based on table 1, what percent of the life cycle of yeast cells is spent in dna replication?
S phase: The specific percentage would depend on the data in Table 1, but DNA replication occurs during the S phase of interphase.how many chromatids does a human somatic cell contain after interphase and just prior to mitosis?
92 chromatids: Each of the 46 chromosomes consists of two sister chromatids after DNA replication in the S phase.which of the following best describes the role of mitosis in the cell cycle?
Mitosis: Separates genetic material into two daughter cells, ensuring each new cell receives an identical set of chromosomes.which event occurs during interphase?
DNA replication: Occurs during the S phase of interphase.which of the following phases occurs after the replication of dna and before the start of mitosis?
G2 phase: The cell continues to grow and prepares for mitosis.chromosomes are duplicated during what portion of the cell cycle?
S phase: DNA replication occurs, resulting in duplicated chromosomes.