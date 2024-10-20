Skip to main content
Introduction to the Cell Cycle quiz #1 Flashcards

Introduction to the Cell Cycle quiz #1
  • What happens during the G1 phase of interphase?

    During the G1 phase, the cell performs its normal functions, grows, and produces organelles, enzymes, and proteins.

  • What is synthesized during the S phase of interphase?

    During the S phase, DNA is synthesized or replicated, producing replicated chromosomes with two sister chromatids.

  • What additional structure is replicated during the S phase besides DNA?

    The centrosome, a cytoplasmic protein important for mitosis, is also replicated during the S phase.

  • What characterizes the G2 phase of interphase?

    The G2 phase is characterized by continued cell growth and preparation for the M phase, including the production of new proteins required for cell division.

  • What is the G0 phase in the cell cycle?

    The G0 phase is a non-dividing phase where cells do not continue through the cell cycle and can remain temporarily or permanently.

  • What is the main event that occurs during the M phase of the cell cycle?

    The M phase involves cell division, which occurs relatively quickly compared to interphase.

  • which of the following correctly matches a phase of the cell cycle with its description?
    Interphase: A non-dividing phase where the cell grows, replicates DNA, and produces organelles.
  • a cell has a single line of chromosomes. what is the phase?
    Metaphase: Chromosomes align at the cell's equatorial plate.
  • based on table 1, what percent of the life cycle of yeast cells is spent in dna replication?
    S phase: The specific percentage would depend on the data in Table 1, but DNA replication occurs during the S phase of interphase.
  • how many chromatids does a human somatic cell contain after interphase and just prior to mitosis?
    92 chromatids: Each of the 46 chromosomes consists of two sister chromatids after DNA replication in the S phase.
  • which of the following best describes the role of mitosis in the cell cycle?
    Mitosis: Separates genetic material into two daughter cells, ensuring each new cell receives an identical set of chromosomes.
  • which event occurs during interphase?
    DNA replication: Occurs during the S phase of interphase.
  • which of the following phases occurs after the replication of dna and before the start of mitosis?
    G2 phase: The cell continues to grow and prepares for mitosis.
  • chromosomes are duplicated during what portion of the cell cycle?
    S phase: DNA replication occurs, resulting in duplicated chromosomes.