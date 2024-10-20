Introduction to Transcription quiz #1 Flashcards
What are the two strands of DNA in a gene referred to as?
The two strands of DNA in a gene are referred to as the coding strand and the template strand.
During transcription, which DNA strand does the RNA molecule have the same sequence as?
The RNA molecule has the same sequence as the coding DNA strand, except that thymine (T) is replaced with uracil (U).
In which direction is the RNA molecule built during transcription?
The RNA molecule is built from its 5' end to its 3' end.
What base pairing rule is followed during the transcription process?
During transcription, adenine (A) pairs with uracil (U) in RNA, and guanine (G) pairs with cytosine (C).
What is the primary enzyme involved in transcription?
The primary enzyme involved in transcription is RNA polymerase.
What is the initial RNA molecule called in eukaryotic cells?
The initial RNA molecule in eukaryotic cells is called a pre-mRNA transcript.
What is the role of the promoter region in transcription?
The promoter region is where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription.
How does transcription differ between prokaryotes and eukaryotes?
In prokaryotes, RNA polymerase binds to the promoter on its own, while in eukaryotes, transcription factor proteins are required for RNA polymerase to bind to the promoter.
What are the three main steps of transcription?
The three main steps of transcription are initiation, elongation, and termination.
What is the function of transcription factor proteins in eukaryotes?
Transcription factor proteins help RNA polymerase bind to the promoter region in eukaryotes.
What is the direction of transcription by RNA polymerase?
Transcription by RNA polymerase proceeds in the 5' to 3' direction.
What is the role of free RNA nucleotides during transcription?
Free RNA nucleotides pair with the DNA template strand to form the RNA molecule.