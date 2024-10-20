Introduction to Types of RNA quiz #1 Flashcards
What is a codon and where is it found?
A codon is a 3 nucleotide sequence found in the messenger RNA (mRNA).
What does each codon specify?
Each codon specifies or reveals one particular amino acid.
How does the genetic code analyze codons?
The genetic code analyzes one codon at a time, revealing one amino acid at a time.
What is the role of mRNA in the genetic code?
mRNA contains codons that are used by the genetic code to specify amino acids.
What is the relationship between nucleic acids and amino acids in the context of the genetic code?
The genetic code links nucleic acids like DNA and RNA to the amino acids of a protein.
What is the significance of the 3 nucleotide sequence in mRNA?
The 3 nucleotide sequence, or codon, in mRNA is crucial for specifying amino acids during protein synthesis.
How does the genetic code contribute to protein synthesis?
The genetic code translates sequences of nucleotides in mRNA into sequences of amino acids, forming proteins.
What is the function of the genetic code table?
The genetic code table is used to determine which amino acid corresponds to each codon in mRNA.
Can the genetic code vary between different species?
Yes, while the genetic code is relatively universal, it can have some differences between different species.
What is the importance of codons in genetic coding?
Codons are essential for specifying the sequence of amino acids in a protein, as each codon corresponds to a specific amino acid.
How does the genetic code ensure the correct sequence of amino acids in a protein?
The genetic code ensures the correct sequence of amino acids by translating each codon in mRNA into its corresponding amino acid.
What is the role of RNA in the genetic code?
RNA, specifically mRNA, carries the codons that are translated by the genetic code into amino acids for protein synthesis.
How does the genetic code relate to the central dogma of molecular biology?
The genetic code is a key component of the central dogma, which describes the flow of genetic information from DNA to RNA to protein.