Introduction to Water quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the four emergent properties of water that are essential to maintain life on Earth?
Cohesion and adhesion, low density in solid form, high specific heat and heat of vaporization, and being a universal solvent.
What is cohesion in the context of water molecules?
Cohesion is the ability of water molecules to stick to each other due to hydrogen bonding.
What is adhesion in the context of water molecules?
Adhesion is the ability of water molecules to stick to other substances that are not water, such as glass.
How does surface tension relate to the properties of water?
Surface tension is created by the cohesion and adhesion of water molecules, making it difficult to break the surface of the liquid.
Why can a paperclip float on the surface of water despite being denser than water?
The paperclip can float because it does not break the surface tension created by the cohesion and adhesion of water molecules.
What type of molecules does water adhere to?
Water adheres to polar and charged molecules.
What role do hydrogen bonds play in the emergent properties of water?
Hydrogen bonds are responsible for water's cohesion, adhesion, high specific heat, and its ability to act as a universal solvent.
What is the significance of water's high specific heat for life on Earth?
Water's high specific heat helps regulate temperature in the environment, making it stable for life.
Why is water considered a universal solvent?
Water is considered a universal solvent because it can dissolve a wide variety of substances due to its polarity.
What is the difference between cohesion and adhesion?
Cohesion refers to water molecules sticking to each other, while adhesion refers to water molecules sticking to other substances.
How does water's low density in solid form benefit aquatic life?
Water's low density in solid form allows ice to float, providing insulation and a habitat for aquatic life in cold environments.
What is the measure of the difficulty in breaking the surface of a liquid called?
This measure is called surface tension.
What property of water allows it to stick to glass?
Adhesion allows water to stick to glass.
What is the root meaning of 'co' in cohesion?
The root 'co' means together.
What emergent property of water is demonstrated by its ability to form hydrogen bonds with other water molecules?
This property is known as cohesion.
where is the majority of negative charge on the water molecule?
The majority of the negative charge on a water molecule is located on the oxygen atom, which has a partial negative charge.
what makes water a polar molecule?
Water is a polar molecule because it has polar covalent bonds, where the oxygen atom has a partial negative charge and the hydrogen atoms have partial positive charges, leading to an uneven distribution of charge.
why is water considered a polar molecule?
Water is considered a polar molecule due to the difference in electronegativity between oxygen and hydrogen, resulting in partial charges and an uneven distribution of electrons.
why is water a polar molecule?
Water is a polar molecule because the oxygen atom is more electronegative than the hydrogen atoms, creating partial negative and positive charges and an asymmetrical shape.
can you label the atoms, partial charges, and types of bonds associated with these water molecules?
In a water molecule, the oxygen atom is labeled with a partial negative charge, each hydrogen atom with a partial positive charge, and the bonds between them are polar covalent bonds. Hydrogen bonds form between different water molecules.
water is a ______ molecule.
Water is a polar molecule.
which best describes how charges are distributed on a water molecule?
In a water molecule, the oxygen atom has a partial negative charge, while the hydrogen atoms have partial positive charges, leading to an uneven distribution of charge.