Krebs Cycle quiz #1 Flashcards
What are the three synonyms for the Krebs Cycle?
The Krebs Cycle is also known as the citric acid cycle and the TCA cycle.
What molecule does the Krebs Cycle oxidize to produce energy?
The Krebs Cycle oxidizes acetyl CoA to produce energy.
What are the main energy products of the Krebs Cycle?
The main energy products of the Krebs Cycle are ATP, NADH, and FADH2.
How many NADH molecules are produced in the Krebs Cycle per glucose molecule?
The Krebs Cycle produces 6 NADH molecules per glucose molecule.
What is the total ATP yield from glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs Cycle?
The total ATP yield from glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs Cycle is 4 ATP molecules.
How many CO2 molecules are produced in the Krebs cycle per glucose molecule?
The Krebs Cycle produces 4 CO2 molecules per glucose molecule.
What stage of aerobic respiration follows glycolysis and pyruvate oxidation?
The Krebs Cycle follows glycolysis and pyruvate oxidation.
What is the primary function of the Krebs Cycle in cellular respiration?
The primary function of the Krebs Cycle is to generate high-energy electron carriers (NADH and FADH2) and a small amount of ATP.
How many ATP molecules are produced directly by the Krebs cycle per glucose molecule?
The Krebs Cycle produces 2 ATP molecules per glucose molecule.
What is the significance of Acetyl CoA in the Krebs Cycle?
Acetyl CoA is the molecule that enters the Krebs Cycle to be oxidized for energy production.
What is the relationship between glycolysis and the Krebs Cycle?
Glycolysis produces pyruvate, which is converted to acetyl CoA that enters the Krebs Cycle.
What is the total number of NADH molecules produced from one glucose molecule after glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs Cycle?
A total of 10 NADH molecules are produced from one glucose molecule.