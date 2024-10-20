Skip to main content
Life Cycle of Sexual Reproducers quiz #1 Flashcards

Life Cycle of Sexual Reproducers quiz #1
  • What must occur before meiosis can take place in a diploid cell?
    Interphase must occur, during which the cell replicates its DNA and makes proteins for cell division.
  • What are the three phases of interphase?
    The three phases of interphase are G1 phase, S phase, and G2 phase.
  • During which phase of interphase does DNA replication occur?
    DNA replication occurs during the S phase of interphase.
  • How is meiosis different from mitosis in terms of the type of cells it produces?
    Meiosis produces four genetically diverse haploid gametes, whereas mitosis regenerates the same types of cells.
  • What is the end result of meiosis?
    The end result of meiosis is four genetically diverse haploid gametes.
  • What is a diploid germ cell?
    A diploid germ cell is a cell with two copies of every chromosome that acts as the precursor for making gametes.
  • What are gametes?
    Gametes are sex cells, either sperm or eggs, that are haploid.
  • What does the term 'haploid' mean?
    Haploid means having a single set of unpaired chromosomes.
  • What is cytokinesis and when does it occur during meiosis?
    Cytokinesis is the division of the cytoplasm and it occurs after both meiosis I and meiosis II.
  • How many genetically diverse cells are produced at the end of meiosis?
    Four genetically diverse haploid cells are produced at the end of meiosis.
  • What is the significance of genetic diversity in gametes?
    Genetic diversity in gametes is important for variation in offspring, which can contribute to evolution and adaptation.
  • What is the role of the G1 phase in interphase?
    The G1 phase is the first phase of interphase where the cell grows and makes proteins necessary for DNA replication.
  • What happens during the G2 phase of interphase?
    During the G2 phase, the cell continues to grow and prepares for mitosis or meiosis by making necessary proteins and organelles.
  • What is the main difference between meiosis I and meiosis II?
    Meiosis I separates homologous chromosomes, while meiosis II separates sister chromatids.
  • Why is meiosis considered a linear process rather than cyclic?
    Meiosis is considered linear because it does not regenerate the same types of cells but instead produces genetically diverse gametes.
  • human gametes are produced by _____.
    Human gametes are produced by meiosis.
  • which of these cells is (are) haploid?
    Gametes, such as sperm and egg cells, are haploid.
  • which statement is true for all sexually reproducing plants and animals?
    All sexually reproducing plants and animals produce haploid gametes through meiosis, which fuse during fertilization to form a diploid zygote.
  • which of these structures contains a male gametophyte?
    In plants, pollen grains contain the male gametophyte.
  • which of the following is an advantage of sexual reproduction?
    An advantage of sexual reproduction is the generation of genetic diversity.
  • which life cycle stage is found in plants but not animals?
    The gametophyte stage is found in plants but not in animals.
  • in humans, what determines the sex of offspring, and why?
    In humans, the sex of offspring is determined by the sex chromosomes contributed by the sperm, which can be either X or Y.
  • in pines, the female gametophyte contains _____, each of which contains a(n) _____.
    In pines, the female gametophyte contains archegonia, each of which contains an egg.