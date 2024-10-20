Life's Organizational Hierarchy quiz #1 Flashcards
Terms in this set (18)
What are emergent properties in the context of life's organizational hierarchy?
Emergent properties are new properties that arise when smaller parts are combined, and they are not present in the individual parts alone.
What are emergent properties?
Emergent properties are characteristics that arise when smaller parts are combined and are not present in the individual parts alone.
How do emergent properties relate to life's organizational hierarchy?
At each new level of life's organizational hierarchy, a new emergent property arises, making the whole greater than the sum of its parts.
Can individual organelles display the emergent property of life?
No, individual organelles do not display the emergent property of life; life arises when all necessary organelles are combined in a specific way.
What is an example of an emergent property in a bicycle?
Transportation is an emergent property that arises when individual bicycle parts are combined properly.
What is the significance of the Golgi apparatus and mitochondria in emergent properties?
The Golgi apparatus and mitochondria are examples of organelles that, when combined with others, contribute to the emergent property of life in a cell.
How does the concept of 'the whole is greater than the sum of its parts' relate to emergent properties?
This concept explains that emergent properties arise when smaller parts are combined, resulting in new characteristics that the individual parts do not possess.
What is the role of specific combinations in emergent properties?
A specific combination of smaller parts is necessary for an emergent property to arise, as seen in both biological systems and mechanical systems like bicycles.
How do emergent properties apply to the 6 kingdoms of life?
Emergent properties help explain the complexity and diversity seen across the 6 kingdoms of life, as new properties arise at each hierarchical level.
What is an example of an emergent property in cellular biology?
Life is an emergent property that arises when all necessary organelles are combined in a cell.
Why can't individual bike parts provide transportation?
Individual bike parts cannot provide transportation because the emergent property of transportation only arises when the parts are combined properly.
What does the term 'abiotic factor' refer to in the context of emergent properties?
Abiotic factors are non-living components that can influence emergent properties in ecosystems, such as temperature and water availability.
How does the concept of emergent properties help in understanding adaptation?
Emergent properties help explain how new traits and behaviors arise through adaptation, contributing to the survival and evolution of organisms.
What is the relationship between emergent properties and the 3 domains of life?
Emergent properties help differentiate the 3 domains of life (Bacteria, Archaea, and Eukarya) by highlighting unique characteristics that arise at different levels of organization.
How do emergent properties relate to the concept of active transport in cells?
Active transport is an emergent property of cellular membranes, allowing cells to move substances against concentration gradients, which individual membrane components cannot do alone.
What role do emergent properties play in the process of aerobic respiration?
Aerobic respiration is an emergent property of cellular organelles working together to produce energy, which individual organelles cannot achieve on their own.