Lipids quiz #1 Flashcards

Lipids quiz #1
  • What functional group is found at the end of a fatty acid?

    A carboxylic acid functional group.

  • What type of bonds do saturated fatty acids contain?

    Saturated fatty acids contain only carbon to carbon single bonds.

  • Why are saturated fatty acids solid at room temperature?

    Because their hydrocarbon chains are fully saturated with hydrogens, allowing them to pack tightly together.

  • What causes the kink in the hydrocarbon chain of unsaturated fatty acids?

    The presence of at least one carbon to carbon double bond.

  • Why are unsaturated fatty acids liquid at room temperature?

    The kink in their hydrocarbon chain prevents them from packing tightly together.

  • What is a trans fatty acid?

    A subtype of unsaturated fatty acids that have a double bond but do not have a kink in their chain.

  • How are fatty acids linked to glycerol in triglycerides?

    Via dehydration synthesis reactions.

  • What is the main storage form of fats in animal cells?

    Triglycerides.

  • What makes phospholipids amphipathic molecules?

    They contain both hydrophilic (water-loving) heads and hydrophobic (water-fearing) tails.

  • What is the major component of cell membranes?

    Phospholipids.

  • What structural feature distinguishes steroids from other lipids?

    Steroids are made of four fused carbon ring structures.

  • What is a classic example of a steroid important for animal cell membranes?

    Cholesterol.

  • What is the primary function of waxes in biological systems?

    Protection and prevention of water loss.

  • which of these is not a lipid?
    Carbohydrates, proteins, and nucleic acids are not lipids. Lipids include fats, oils, phospholipids, steroids, and waxes.
  • which of these is a phospholipid?
    Phospholipids are a type of lipid that are a major component of cell membranes, featuring hydrophilic heads and hydrophobic tails.
  • in fat synthesis,________and fatty acids combine to make fats plus________.
    In fat synthesis, glycerol and fatty acids combine to make fats plus water.
  • which of the following statements concerning saturated fats is true?
    Saturated fats are solid at room temperature and contain only carbon to carbon single bonds, making them fully saturated with hydrogen atoms.
  • which of the following tests is used to detect the presence of lipids?
    The Sudan III stain test is commonly used to detect the presence of lipids.
  • when digested, fats are broken down into _____.
    When digested, fats are broken down into glycerol and fatty acids.
  • the three sources of fats in the human diet are _________, __________, and ___________.
    The three sources of fats in the human diet are triglycerides, phospholipids, and cholesterol.