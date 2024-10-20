Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Lophotrochozoans quiz #1 Flashcards

Lophotrochozoans quiz #1
1/21

  • What are the three characteristic pieces of a mollusk's body?

    The three characteristic pieces are the foot, the visceral mass, and the mantle.

  • What is the function of the radula in many mollusks?

    The radula functions like a rasp, grinding down food with its abrasive surface.

  • What is the hemichole and what fluid does it contain?

    The hemichole is a cavity filled with hemolymph, a fluid similar to blood.

  • How do most bivalves feed?

    Most bivalves are suspension feeders, trapping food particles in their gills.

  • What is unique about the circulatory system of cephalopods compared to other mollusks?

    Cephalopods have a closed circulatory system, unlike other mollusks which have an open circulatory system.

  • What is the primary function of the mantle in mollusks?

    The mantle covers the visceral mass and often forms a hardened calcium carbonate shell.

  • What is the defining characteristic of Lophotrochozoans in terms of symmetry?
    Lophotrochozoans are bilateral, meaning they have mirror-image symmetry.
  • What embryonic development feature distinguishes protostomes from deuterostomes?
    In protostomes, the mouth is the first cavity formed, whereas in deuterostomes, the anus is the first cavity formed.
  • What is the function of the ring of cilia in trochophore larvae?
    The ring of cilia in trochophore larvae is used for swimming and feeding.
  • What are two examples of organisms that have trochophore larvae?
    Mollusks and annelids are examples of organisms with trochophore larvae.
  • What is a lophophore and its primary function?
    A lophophore is a specialized feeding structure used for suspension feeding.
  • What are ectoprocts also known as, and why?
    Ectoprocts are also known as bryozoans because they look like moss.
  • What is the main difference between the shells of brachiopods and bivalves?
    Brachiopods have a top and bottom shell, while bivalves have a left and right shell.
  • What is the primary method of gas exchange in flatworms?
    Flatworms use diffusion across their body surface for gas exchange.
  • What is parthenogenesis, and which group of Lophotrochozoans utilizes it?
    Parthenogenesis is a form of asexual reproduction where females produce unfertilized eggs that develop into more females, and it is utilized by rotifers.
  • What are the three main body parts of mollusks?
    The three main body parts of mollusks are the foot, the visceral mass, and the mantle.
  • What is the function of the radula in many mollusks?
    The radula functions like a rasp to break down food.
  • What is the unique feature of cephalopods' circulatory system compared to other mollusks?
    Cephalopods have a closed circulatory system.
  • What are the two basic types of annelids?
    The two basic types of annelids are polychaetes and clitellates.
  • What is the primary habitat of bivalves?
    Bivalves are aquatic and live in marine environments.
  • What is the primary feeding method of bivalves?
    Bivalves are suspension feeders, trapping food particles in their gills.