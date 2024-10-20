Skip to main content
Meiosis I quiz #1 Flashcards

Meiosis I quiz #1
  • What is the end result of meiosis I?

    Meiosis I ends with 2 haploid daughter cells.

  • How many genetically diverse haploid gametes are formed at the end of meiosis II?

    A total of 4 genetically diverse haploid gametes are formed.

  • What is the main difference between mitosis and meiosis II?

    Mitosis starts with a diploid cell, whereas meiosis II starts with haploid cells from meiosis I.

  • During which phase of meiosis II do chromosomes align in a single file row?

    Chromosomes align in a single file row during metaphase II.

  • What happens to sister chromatids during anaphase II of meiosis II?

    Sister chromatids are separated and divided during anaphase II.

  • What is the ploidy number of cells at the start and end of meiosis II?

    Cells start and end meiosis II as haploid cells.

  • Why is meiosis II sometimes referred to as equational division?

    Because the ploidy number remains equal, starting and ending with haploid cells.

  • What are the phases of meiosis II called?

    The phases are called prophase II, metaphase II, anaphase II, and telophase II.

  • How does the alignment of chromosomes in metaphase I of meiosis I differ from metaphase II of meiosis II?

    In metaphase I of meiosis I, chromosomes align in 2 rows, whereas in metaphase II of meiosis II, they align in a single file row.

  • What type of cells result from meiosis II?

    Meiosis II results in 4 genetically diverse haploid gametes.

  • What is the significance of genetic diversity in gametes produced by meiosis?

    Genetic diversity in gametes is crucial for variation and evolution in populations.

  • What is the role of sister chromatids in meiosis II?

    Sister chromatids are separated and distributed into different cells during meiosis II.

  • How does meiosis contribute to genetic variation?

    Meiosis contributes to genetic variation through processes like crossing over and independent assortment.

  • What is the difference between haploid and diploid cells?

    Haploid cells contain one set of chromosomes, while diploid cells contain two sets.

  • What is the role of meiosis in sexual reproduction?

    Meiosis produces haploid gametes that combine during fertilization to form a diploid zygote.

  • meiosis i sorting separates which of these?
    Meiosis I sorting separates homologous chromosomes. During anaphase 1, homologous chromosomes are pulled apart to opposite poles of the cell, while sister chromatids remain intact.