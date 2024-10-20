Skip to main content
Meiosis II quiz #1 Flashcards

Meiosis II quiz #1
  • What are the two main events during meiosis that create genetic diversity?

    The two main events are crossing over and independent assortment.

  • During which phase of meiosis does crossing over occur?

    Crossing over occurs during prophase I of meiosis I.

  • What is the process called where homologous chromosomes exchange genetic material?

    This process is called crossing over.

  • What is synapsis in the context of meiosis?

    Synapsis is the alignment of homologous chromosomes to prompt crossing over.

  • What is the chiasma?

    The chiasma is the site where crossing over occurs between homologous chromosomes.

  • How does crossing over contribute to genetic variation?

    Crossing over swaps segments of DNA between homologous chromosomes, creating non-identical sister chromatids.

  • Do homologous chromosomes carry the same genes or the same alleles?

    Homologous chromosomes carry the same genes but not necessarily the same alleles.

  • What is the difference between sister chromatids before and after crossing over?

    Before crossing over, sister chromatids are identical; after crossing over, they are non-identical.

  • Does crossing over occur during mitosis?

    No, crossing over does not occur during mitosis.

  • What is the significance of the Greek letter 'chi' in the term chiasma?

    The Greek letter 'chi' resembles an 'x', which represents the crossing over site in chiasma.

  • Can crossing over occur between multiple genes?

    Yes, crossing over can occur between hundreds or thousands of genes.

  • What is the result of crossing over in terms of genetic material?

    Crossing over results in the exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes.

  • What is the role of alleles in genetic variation during meiosis?

    Alleles are different versions of genes that contribute to genetic diversity when exchanged during crossing over.

  • What is the primary outcome of meiosis in terms of cell type and genetic content?

    Meiosis results in four haploid cells that are genetically different from one another.

  • What is the role of independent assortment in meiosis?

    Independent assortment is another process that creates genetic diversity by randomly distributing homologous chromosomes into gametes.