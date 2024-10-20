Mendel's Experiments quiz #1 Flashcards
What did Gregor Mendel discover about dominant and recessive traits through his cross-fertilization experiments?
Mendel discovered that yellow pea color is a dominant trait and green pea color is a recessive trait.
What is the significance of Mendel's observation that he never found all green offspring when crossing yellow and green pea plants?
This observation indicated that the green trait is recessive.
What does it mean when Mendel found a mixture of yellow and green offspring in his experiments?
It means that some of the yellow pea plants were heterozygotes, carrying one allele for each trait.
What are the three generations Mendel standardized in his experiments?
The three generations are the parental (P) generation, the first filial (F1) generation, and the second filial (F2) generation.
What is the F1 generation in Mendel's experiments?
The F1 generation is the offspring of the parental (P) generation.
What is the F2 generation in Mendel's experiments?
The F2 generation is the offspring of the F1 generation.
What is the law of segregation proposed by Gregor Mendel?
The law of segregation states that allele pairs separate during gamete formation, and each gamete carries only one allele for each gene.
What is the law of independent assortment proposed by Gregor Mendel?
The law of independent assortment states that genes for different traits can segregate independently during the formation of gametes.
How did Mendel's use of the Punnett square help in understanding inheritance patterns?
The Punnett square helped Mendel predict the genotypes and phenotypes of offspring from specific genetic crosses.
What does it mean for a plant to be homozygous dominant in Mendel's experiments?
A homozygous dominant plant has two identical dominant alleles for a trait.
What does it mean for a plant to be heterozygous in Mendel's experiments?
A heterozygous plant has one dominant and one recessive allele for a trait.