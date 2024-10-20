Microscopes quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the two main types of electron microscopes used to study cell structures?
The two main types of electron microscopes are the Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) and the Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM).
What is the primary use of a Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM)?
A Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) is used to visualize external cell surfaces and structures on the outside surface of cells.
What does a Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) visualize?
A Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) is used to visualize internal cell structures and organelles.
Which type of electron microscope would you use to study the internal organelles of a cell?
You would use a Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) to study internal organelles.
look at the cell in the figure. based on this figure, which of the following statements is true?
Without the figure, it's difficult to provide a specific answer. However, if the figure shows internal structures, it likely involves a transmission electron microscope (TEM).
which microscope uses a probe to map atoms on the surface of a specimen?
The microscope that uses a probe to map atoms on the surface of a specimen is the Scanning Tunneling Microscope (STM), although it wasn't mentioned in the provided materials.
which reason best explains why dead specimens must be used with transmission electron microscopes?
Dead specimens must be used with transmission electron microscopes because the preparation process involves vacuum conditions and staining with heavy metals, which are not compatible with living cells.
the purpose of a compound light microscope can best be described as which of the following?
The purpose of a compound light microscope is to magnify small objects using visible light, allowing for the visualization of cells and other small structures.
which type of microscope produced the image of cilia?
The image of cilia is typically produced by a Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM), which is used to visualize external structures.
a magnifying glass is an example of which type of microscope?
A magnifying glass is an example of a simple light microscope.
which of the following are correct about immersion oil and its properties?
Immersion oil is used with high-power objective lenses to increase the resolution by reducing light refraction.
through which microscope were cells first observed?
Cells were first observed through a simple light microscope by Robert Hooke.
applications of a wet mount include which of the following?
Applications of a wet mount include observing live specimens, such as microorganisms, in their natural state.
what is the type of stain method where the dye sticks to the specimen and gives it color?
The type of stain method where the dye sticks to the specimen and gives it color is called a positive stain.