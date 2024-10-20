Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Mitosis & Meiosis Review quiz #1 Flashcards

Mitosis & Meiosis Review quiz #1
1/20

  • What model organism did Gregor Mendel use for his experiments?

    Gregor Mendel used pea plants as his model organism.

  • Define the term 'character' as used by Gregor Mendel.

    A 'character' is an inherited feature that varies among individual organisms.

  • What are examples of characters in pea plants according to Mendel?

    Examples of characters in pea plants include plant height, flower color, pea color, and pea pod shape.

  • What term did Mendel use to describe different variants of specific characters?

    Mendel used the term 'traits' to describe different variants of specific characters.

  • Give an example of a character and its traits in pea plants.

    For the character plant height, the traits are short and tall plants.

  • What are the traits for the character flower color in pea plants?

    The traits for the character flower color are white and purple flowers.

  • How can Mendel's discoveries in pea plants be applied to other organisms?

    Mendel's discoveries can be applied to other organisms, including humans, to understand genetic inheritance.

  • What is the difference between a character and a trait?

    A character is a broader inherited feature, while a trait is a specific variant of that character.

  • What are the traits for the character pea color in Mendel's experiments?

    The traits for the character pea color are green and yellow peas.

  • What are the traits for the character pea pod shape in Mendel's experiments?

    The traits for the character pea pod shape are straight and bumpy.

  • What is the significance of using model organisms in genetic studies?

    Model organisms are used to make discoveries and gain insights into other organisms, including humans.

  • What is an example of an acquired trait?

    An acquired trait is a characteristic that an organism develops after birth due to environmental influences, not inherited genetically.

  • What is the role of alleles in genetics?

    Alleles are different forms of a gene that determine specific traits in an organism.

  • which best describes the processes of mitosis and meiosis?
    Mitosis results in two identical daughter cells through the separation of sister chromatids, while meiosis involves two rounds of division, with meiosis I separating homologous chromosomes, leading to genetic diversity.
  • one difference between mitosis and meiosis is that mitosis ________.
    involves the separation of sister chromatids, resulting in two identical daughter cells.
  • which diagram shows the correct results of mitosis and meiosis?
    A diagram showing mitosis would depict two identical daughter cells, while meiosis would show four genetically diverse cells after two rounds of division.
  • of the following choices, which is a similarity between mitosis and meiosis?
    Both processes require DNA replication prior to cell division.
  • which of the following correctly explains the difference between mitosis and meiosis?
    Mitosis involves the separation of sister chromatids, while meiosis I involves the separation of homologous chromosomes.
  • which of the following is true for both meiosis and mitosis?
    DNA replication occurs before both mitosis and meiosis.
  • which of the following statements correctly compares the events of meiosis and mitosis?
    In mitosis, sister chromatids separate, while in meiosis I, homologous chromosomes separate.