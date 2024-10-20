Monohybrid Crosses quiz #1 Flashcards
Terms in this set (15)
What is the genotypic ratio typically observed in a monohybrid cross?
The genotypic ratio is 1 homozygous dominant: 2 heterozygous: 1 homozygous recessive.
What is the phenotypic ratio typically observed in a monohybrid cross?
The phenotypic ratio is 3 dominant phenotype: 1 recessive phenotype.
What does it mean for a disorder to be X-linked recessive?
It means the disorder is associated with a gene on the X chromosome and is only expressed if the individual has the recessive allele(s).
Why are males more likely to be affected by X-linked recessive disorders?
Males only have one X chromosome, so they only need one recessive allele to express the disorder.
In a Punnett square, what genotype would a heterozygous mother for hemophilia have?
The genotype would be XH Xh, where Xh is the allele associated with hemophilia.
What is the purpose of a test cross?
A test cross is used to determine the genotype of an individual with a dominant phenotype by crossing it with a homozygous recessive individual.
What conclusion can be drawn if all offspring from a test cross display the dominant phenotype?
The mystery parent is homozygous dominant.
What conclusion can be drawn if the offspring from a test cross show mixed phenotypes?
The mystery parent is heterozygous.
What is the characteristic genotypic ratio from a monohybrid cross?
The characteristic genotypic ratio is 1:2:1.
What is the characteristic phenotypic ratio from a monohybrid cross?
The characteristic phenotypic ratio is 3:1.
What is hemophilia characterized by?
Hemophilia is characterized by abnormal blood clotting.
What are the three steps to performing a test cross?
1. Cross the mystery parent with a homozygous recessive parent. 2. Analyze the offspring phenotypes. 3. Make a conclusion about the mystery parent's genotype.
What does a 3:1 phenotypic ratio in a monohybrid cross indicate?
It indicates that three offspring display the dominant phenotype and one displays the recessive phenotype.
What does the term 'homozygous recessive' mean?
It means having two recessive alleles for a particular gene.
What does the term 'heterozygous' mean?
It means having one dominant and one recessive allele for a particular gene.