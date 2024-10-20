Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Monohybrid Crosses quiz #1 Flashcards

Monohybrid Crosses quiz #1
1/15

  • What is the genotypic ratio typically observed in a monohybrid cross?

    The genotypic ratio is 1 homozygous dominant: 2 heterozygous: 1 homozygous recessive.

  • What is the phenotypic ratio typically observed in a monohybrid cross?

    The phenotypic ratio is 3 dominant phenotype: 1 recessive phenotype.

  • What does it mean for a disorder to be X-linked recessive?

    It means the disorder is associated with a gene on the X chromosome and is only expressed if the individual has the recessive allele(s).

  • Why are males more likely to be affected by X-linked recessive disorders?

    Males only have one X chromosome, so they only need one recessive allele to express the disorder.

  • In a Punnett square, what genotype would a heterozygous mother for hemophilia have?

    The genotype would be XH Xh, where Xh is the allele associated with hemophilia.

  • What is the purpose of a test cross?

    A test cross is used to determine the genotype of an individual with a dominant phenotype by crossing it with a homozygous recessive individual.

  • What conclusion can be drawn if all offspring from a test cross display the dominant phenotype?

    The mystery parent is homozygous dominant.

  • What conclusion can be drawn if the offspring from a test cross show mixed phenotypes?

    The mystery parent is heterozygous.

  • What is the characteristic genotypic ratio from a monohybrid cross?

    The characteristic genotypic ratio is 1:2:1.

  • What is the characteristic phenotypic ratio from a monohybrid cross?

    The characteristic phenotypic ratio is 3:1.

  • What is hemophilia characterized by?

    Hemophilia is characterized by abnormal blood clotting.

  • What are the three steps to performing a test cross?

    1. Cross the mystery parent with a homozygous recessive parent. 2. Analyze the offspring phenotypes. 3. Make a conclusion about the mystery parent's genotype.

  • What does a 3:1 phenotypic ratio in a monohybrid cross indicate?

    It indicates that three offspring display the dominant phenotype and one displays the recessive phenotype.

  • What does the term 'homozygous recessive' mean?

    It means having two recessive alleles for a particular gene.

  • What does the term 'heterozygous' mean?

    It means having one dominant and one recessive allele for a particular gene.