Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Monomers & Polymers quiz #1 Flashcards

Monomers & Polymers quiz #1
1 student found this helpful
1/17

  • What type of reaction is required for a cell to build a polymer from monomers?

    A dehydration synthesis reaction is required to build a polymer from monomers.

  • What happens to water molecules during a dehydration synthesis reaction?

    Water molecules are released during a dehydration synthesis reaction.

  • What type of reaction breaks down polymers into monomers?

    A hydrolysis reaction breaks down polymers into monomers.

  • What is the role of water in a hydrolysis reaction?

    Water is added to cleave the covalent bonds between monomers in a hydrolysis reaction.

  • What is the main difference between dehydration synthesis and hydrolysis reactions?

    Dehydration synthesis builds polymers by releasing water, while hydrolysis breaks down polymers by adding water.

  • What functional groups are involved in dehydration synthesis reactions?

    The hydroxyl group (OH) and hydrogen (H) are involved in dehydration synthesis reactions.

  • What is the chemical formula for glucose, a simple carbohydrate?

    The chemical formula for glucose is C6H12O6.

  • What distinguishes simple carbohydrates from complex carbohydrates?

    Simple carbohydrates fit the chemical formula CnH2On exactly, while complex carbohydrates may have additional atoms like phosphorus, nitrogen, or sulfur.

  • What is the Greek word for sugars, which also refers to carbohydrates?

    The Greek word for sugars is saccharides.

  • What is the most abundant carbohydrate that fits the chemical formula C6H12O6?

    Glucose is the most abundant carbohydrate that fits the chemical formula C6H12O6.

  • What is the significance of the term 'hydrated' in the context of carbohydrates?

    The term 'hydrated' refers to the presence of water molecules hydrating the carbon atoms in carbohydrates.

  • What type of atoms can complex carbohydrates contain in addition to carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen?

    Complex carbohydrates can contain atoms such as phosphorus, nitrogen, or sulfur.

  • What is the process called when a cell needs to break down a polymer into its monomers?

    The process is called hydrolysis.

  • What is the primary function of dehydration synthesis in cells?

    The primary function of dehydration synthesis is to build polymers from monomers.

  • What does the 'lysis' part of hydrolysis signify?

    The 'lysis' part of hydrolysis signifies the cleaving or breaking down of covalent bonds.

  • during the breakdown of polymers, which of the following reactions takes place?
    During the breakdown of polymers, a hydrolysis reaction takes place. This process involves adding water to cleave the covalent bonds between monomers, releasing them as separate entities.
  • proteins are polymers of _____.
    Proteins are polymers of amino acids. These amino acids are linked together through peptide bonds to form long chains, which are the proteins.