Non-Mendelian Genetics quiz #1 Flashcards

Pleiotropy is when a single gene affects multiple different phenotypic traits.
Can you give an example of pleiotropy?
Marfan syndrome is an example of pleiotropy, where a mutation in the FBN1 gene affects traits such as body height, limb length, spine curvature, and heart conditions.
What is the difference between polygenic inheritance and pleiotropy?
Polygenic inheritance involves multiple genes affecting one trait, while pleiotropy involves one gene affecting multiple traits.
How does the pH of soil affect the flower color of hydrangeas?
In acidic soil, hydrangea flowers tend to be blue, while in basic soil, they tend to be pink.
What are multifactorial characters?
Multifactorial characters are phenotypes influenced by both genetic factors, such as alleles, and environmental factors, such as temperature or pH.
What is a pedigree used for in genetics?
A pedigree is a chart or family tree used to track a phenotype over many generations.
In a pedigree, what do circles and squares represent?
Circles represent females and squares represent males.
What do shaded shapes in a pedigree indicate?
Shaded shapes indicate individuals that have the phenotype of interest.
What do horizontal lines in a pedigree represent?
Horizontal lines represent mating parents.
What do vertical lines in a pedigree represent?
Vertical lines connect parents to their offspring.
What is the significance of the FBN1 gene in Marfan syndrome?
A mutation in the FBN1 gene limits the body's ability to build connective tissue, leading to multiple phenotypic effects.
How do environmental factors influence multifactorial characters?
Environmental factors such as temperature and pH can influence the expression of multifactorial characters alongside genetic factors.
What is the role of alleles in multifactorial characters?
Alleles are genetic factors that contribute to the inheritance of multifactorial characters.
What does a vertical line connecting two shapes in a pedigree indicate?
It indicates that the connected individuals are siblings from the same set of parents.
What is the impact of a single gene mutation in pleiotropy?
A single gene mutation in pleiotropy can lead to multiple, seemingly unrelated phenotypic effects.
which of the following statements about a gene that shows maternal effect inheritance is true?
A gene that shows maternal effect inheritance is one where the phenotype of the offspring is determined by the genotype of the mother, rather than the genotype of the offspring itself. This is because the mother's genotype influences the environment of the developing embryo, often through substances deposited in the egg.
an exception to the one gene–one enzyme hypothesis is __________.
An exception to the one gene–one enzyme hypothesis is pleiotropy, where a single gene can affect multiple phenotypic traits, rather than just one enzyme or function. This is exemplified by conditions like Marfan syndrome, where a mutation in a single gene affects various body systems.