Nucleic Acids quiz #1 Flashcards
What are the two main groups of nitrogenous bases in nucleic acids?
The two main groups of nitrogenous bases are pyrimidines and purines.Which nitrogenous bases are classified as pyrimidines?
Cytosine, thymine, and uracil are classified as pyrimidines.Which nitrogenous bases are classified as purines?
Adenine and guanine are classified as purines.What is the primary function of DNA?
The primary function of DNA is to store genetic or hereditary information.What type of bond links nucleotides together in a nucleic acid polymer?
Phosphodiester bonds link nucleotides together in a nucleic acid polymer.What is the structural difference between DNA and RNA?
DNA is double-stranded forming a double helix, while RNA is usually single-stranded.Which nitrogenous base is found only in DNA and not in RNA?
Thymine is found only in DNA.Which nitrogenous base is found only in RNA and not in DNA?
Uracil is found only in RNA.What is the directionality of the sugar-phosphate backbone in nucleic acids?
The sugar-phosphate backbone has a 5' end with a free phosphate group and a 3' end with a free hydroxyl group.What type of bond forms between nitrogenous base pairs in DNA?
Hydrogen bonds form between nitrogenous base pairs in DNA.What does it mean for DNA strands to be antiparallel?
Antiparallel means that the two DNA strands run in opposite directions, one from 5' to 3' and the other from 3' to 5'.What is the base pairing rule in DNA?
In DNA, adenine (A) pairs with thymine (T), and cytosine (C) pairs with guanine (G).What is the primary function of RNA?
One primary function of RNA is to act as a template for synthesizing proteins.What is the process called that links nucleotides together to form nucleic acids?
The process is called dehydration synthesis.What is the significance of the 5' and 3' ends in nucleic acids?
The 5' end has a free phosphate group, and the 3' end has a free hydroxyl group, indicating the directionality of the nucleic acid.which best matches a type of genetic material with its description?
DNA stores genetic information in a double helix structure, while RNA typically exists as a single strand and helps in protein synthesis.dna is made of two chains of nucleotides. which type of bonds hold the chains together?
Hydrogen bonds hold the two chains of nucleotides together in DNA.which of these dna molecules is the shortest?
The DNA molecule with the fewest number of nucleotide pairs is the shortest.which part of the dna model is most directly associated with the coding of genetic information?
The nitrogenous bases (adenine, thymine, cytosine, guanine) are most directly associated with the coding of genetic information.in the diagram below, the two blue strands represent _____.
The two blue strands represent the sugar-phosphate backbones of the DNA double helix.all organisms contain dna and rna. what are the subunits of dna and rna?
The subunits of DNA and RNA are nucleotides, which consist of a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.which part of the nucleotide codes for your traits?
The nitrogenous base part of the nucleotide codes for your traits.what can he assume about the number of adenine?
He can assume that the number of adenine (A) is equal to the number of thymine (T) in a DNA molecule.which nucleotides can pair together? select all that apply.
Adenine (A) pairs with Thymine (T) and Cytosine (C) pairs with Guanine (G).which of the following are components of dna or rna?
Components of DNA or RNA include nucleotides, which are made up of a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.which components bond with adenine in a section of double-stranded dna?
Thymine (T) bonds with adenine (A) in a section of double-stranded DNA.which of the following bases is not found in mrna?
Thymine (T) is not found in mRNA; it is replaced by uracil (U).