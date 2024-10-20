Organization of DNA in the Cell quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the primary purpose of DNA replication in the cell cycle?
The primary purpose of DNA replication is to produce an exact copy of all the DNA in a cell, ensuring that each daughter cell receives a complete set of genetic information.
What are the synonyms for the term 'replicated' in the context of DNA?
The terms 'synthesized' and 'duplicated' are synonyms for 'replicated' in the context of DNA.
What is a chromatid?
A chromatid is half of a replicated chromosome, and sister chromatids are identical copies joined at the centromere.
What is the centromere and where is it located?
The centromere is the region where two sister chromatids are joined, often referred to as the 'waist' of the chromosome.
How can you visually distinguish between replicated and unreplicated chromosomes?
Replicated chromosomes resemble an 'X' shape, while unreplicated chromosomes look like a straight line.
What are the subphases of interphase?
The subphases of interphase are G0, G1, S, and G2.
What is the significance of the S phase in interphase?
The S phase is significant because it is the phase during which DNA replication occurs.
Why is DNA replication considered a critical step before cell division?
DNA replication is critical because it ensures that each daughter cell receives an exact copy of the genetic material.
can you correctly label various parts of a dna molecule?
A DNA molecule consists of a double helix structure made up of nucleotides. Each nucleotide contains a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base. The DNA wraps around histone proteins to form nucleosomes.
which statement best summarizes the role of the dna molecule in cells?
DNA contains the genetic material that determines the inherited traits of an organism. It is crucial for cell division and genetic inheritance, as it must be replicated before a cell divides.
what number and types of chromosomes are found in a human somatic cell?
A human somatic cell contains 46 chromosomes, which are organized into 23 pairs. These include 22 pairs of autosomes and 1 pair of sex chromosomes.
which of the following is a characteristic of double-stranded dna?
Double-stranded DNA is characterized by its double helix structure, where two strands of nucleotides are held together by hydrogen bonds between complementary bases.
eukaryotic chromosomes are composed of which of the following macromolecules?
Eukaryotic chromosomes are composed of DNA and histone proteins, which together form nucleosomes.
which of the student-drawn cell models contain four molecules of double-stranded dna?
A cell model containing four molecules of double-stranded DNA would represent a cell with two pairs of replicated chromosomes, each consisting of two sister chromatids.
can dna leave the nucleus?
In eukaryotic cells, DNA does not leave the nucleus. Instead, RNA is synthesized from DNA and can travel to the cytoplasm to participate in protein synthesis.