Osmoregulation and Excretion quiz #1 Flashcards

What is osmoregulation?
Osmoregulation is the homeostatic mechanism that allows organisms to balance their solute concentration and deal with water loss.
What is the primary function of the excretory system?
The primary function of the excretory system is to eliminate waste from the body, which involves the loss of solutes and water.
What is the main organ involved in the excretory system?
The main organ involved in the excretory system is the kidney, which filters blood plasma and forms urine.
How is ammonia formed in the body?
Ammonia is formed from the breakdown of proteins and nucleic acids, which contain nitrogen in their structures.
Why is ammonia considered toxic in the body?
Ammonia is toxic because it needs to be heavily diluted to be safe in the body.
What is the difference between urea and ammonia in terms of water usage?
Urea is less toxic than ammonia and can be excreted with minimal water loss, making it suitable for organisms with limited water availability.
What is the advantage of excreting uric acid for desert-dwelling organisms?
Uric acid is almost insoluble and can be excreted with minimal water loss, which is crucial for organisms in dry climates.
What is the role of the nephron in the kidney?
The nephron filters blood, reabsorbs valuable solutes and water, and secretes waste products to form urine.
What is the function of the loop of Henle in the nephron?
The loop of Henle reabsorbs water and salt and helps maintain the osmotic gradients necessary for kidney function.
What is the significance of selective permeability in osmosis?
Selective permeability allows certain solutes to cross a membrane while preventing others, facilitating osmosis to balance solute concentrations.
What is the role of aquaporins in the cell membrane?
Aquaporins are water channels that facilitate the efficient passage of water through the cell membrane.
What is the role of antidiuretic hormone (ADH) in the kidney?
ADH increases the permeability of the distal tubule and collecting duct to water, enhancing water reabsorption and reducing blood osmolarity.