Phases of Mitosis quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the first phase of mitosis and what key events occur during this phase?
The first phase of mitosis is prophase, during which chromatin condenses into distinct chromosomes, the nucleolus disappears, and the mitotic spindle begins to form as centrosomes move to opposite poles.
How can you remember the order of the phases of mitosis using metaphase as a reference point?
Metaphase is the middle phase, with two phases (prophase and prometaphase) before it and two phases (anaphase and telophase) after it.
What happens to the chromosomes during metaphase?
During metaphase, chromosomes align in the middle of the cell on the metaphase plate in a single file row.
What is the significance of the 'a' in anaphase?
The 'a' in anaphase stands for 'apart,' indicating that sister chromatids are pulled apart towards opposite ends of the cell.
What key events occur during telophase?
During telophase, chromosomes begin to unwind back into chromatin, the nucleolus and nuclear envelope reform, and the mitotic spindle breaks down, resulting in two nuclei.
What is the role of the mitotic spindle during mitosis?
The mitotic spindle, formed by centrosomes, is responsible for moving chromosomes during mitosis.
What is the function of the centromere during mitosis?
The centromere is the region where sister chromatids are linked together, playing a crucial role in chromosome movement.
What happens to the nucleolus during prophase?
The nucleolus disappears during prophase, halting ribosome synthesis.
What is the metaphase plate?
The metaphase plate is the equatorial plane where chromosomes align during metaphase.
What is the final phase of mitosis and how can you remember it?
The final phase of mitosis is telophase, remembered by the 't' in telophase standing for 'tail end.'
What is the difference between centromeres and centrosomes?
Centromeres are the regions where sister chromatids are linked, while centrosomes are structures that form the mitotic spindle.
What occurs during prometaphase?
During prometaphase, the nuclear envelope breaks down and microtubules attach to kinetochores on chromosomes.
What is the significance of the 'pro' in prophase and prometaphase?
The 'pro' in prophase and prometaphase means 'before,' indicating these phases occur before metaphase.
What is the role of the mitotic spindle during anaphase?
During anaphase, the mitotic spindle shortens to pull sister chromatids apart and lengthens to stretch the cell.
which of the following best explains a distinction between metaphase and metaphase?
The question seems to be a duplicate or error. Metaphase is a single phase where chromosomes align at the metaphase plate.
which of the following events does not occur during prophase of mitosis?
The nuclear envelope breakdown does not occur during prophase; it occurs during prometaphase.
which model accurately shows a cell progressing through mitosis?
A model showing the phases: prophase, prometaphase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase, in that order, accurately represents mitosis.
which statement compares what happens in metaphase and anaphase?
In metaphase, chromosomes align at the metaphase plate, while in anaphase, sister chromatids are pulled apart to opposite poles.
fred wants to summarize mitosis in the cell cycle. which statement describes mitosis?
Mitosis is the division of a somatic cell's nucleus into two genetically identical diploid nuclei, involving phases from prophase to telophase.
which of the following does not occur during the mitosis phase of the cell cycle?
DNA replication does not occur during mitosis; it occurs during the S phase of interphase.
during _____ sister chromatids separate.
During anaphase, sister chromatids separate.
chromatids are separated from each other during which of the following processes?
Chromatids are separated during anaphase of mitosis.
in which phase of mitosis do the sister chromatids become daughter chromosomes?
During anaphase, sister chromatids become daughter chromosomes as they are pulled apart.
a cell in metaphase would have which of the following characteristics?
In metaphase, chromosomes are aligned at the metaphase plate in the center of the cell.
a cell in prophase would have which of the following characteristics?
In prophase, chromatin condenses into visible chromosomes, and the nucleolus disappears.
during which phase of mitosis do the chromosomes line up in the middle of the cell?
During metaphase, chromosomes line up in the middle of the cell at the metaphase plate.
a human body cell has 46 chromosomes. which diagram represents mitosis in a human body cell?
A diagram showing a diploid cell with 46 chromosomes dividing into two identical diploid cells, each with 46 chromosomes, represents mitosis.
which phase of mitosis is the last phase that chromatids are together?
Metaphase is the last phase where sister chromatids are together before they are separated in anaphase.