Porifera and Cnideria quiz #1 Flashcards
Terms in this set (15)
What is the common name for organisms in the phylum Porifera?
Sponges.
How do sponges primarily feed?
Sponges are filter feeders that draw water through their bodies to capture suspended food particles and bacteria.
What is the central cavity of a sponge called?
The spongocoel.
What are the flagellated cells lining the spongocoel called?
Choanocytes.
How do choanocytes capture and digest food particles?
Choanocytes use their flagella to capture food particles and perform intracellular digestion through phagocytosis.
What is the gelatinous matrix in sponges called?
The mesohyl.
What role do amoebocytes play in sponges?
Amoebocytes create structural fibers and transport nutrients within the sponge.
What type of body plan do Cnidarians have?
Cnidarians have a radial body plan.
What are the two main body forms of Cnidarians?
The polyp and the medusa.
What specialized cells do Cnidarians use for stinging?
Cnidocytes.
What structure within the cnidocyte is responsible for stinging?
The nematocyst.
What type of skeleton do jellyfish have?
A hydrostatic skeleton.
What are Anthozoa, and what is a common characteristic of many of them?
Anthozoa are a class of Cnidarians that include corals and sea anemones, many of which have exoskeletons made of calcium carbonate.
What is the function of the osculum in sponges?
The osculum is the opening through which water exits the sponge.
What is the primary function of the gastrovascular cavity in Cnidarians?
The gastrovascular cavity is responsible for digestion and nutrient distribution.