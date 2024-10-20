Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Prokaryote Reproduction and Gene Exchange quiz #1 Flashcards

Prokaryote Reproduction and Gene Exchange quiz #1
1/17
  • What is the process called where prokaryotes directly transfer genetic material between two physically linked bacterial cells?
    Conjugation.
  • What appendage is used by bacteria to connect two cells during conjugation?
    Pilus (plural: pili).
  • What is the special plasmid called that is required for bacterial conjugation?
    F plasmid or F factor.
  • What type of bacteria possesses the F plasmid?
    F+ bacteria.
  • What is the term for bacteria that have the F factor incorporated into their chromosomal DNA?
    F' (F prime) bacteria.
  • What type of bacteria acts as the recipient in bacterial conjugation?
    F- bacteria, which lack the F factor.
  • What happens to a recipient cell after it receives the F plasmid during conjugation?
    It becomes an F+ cell capable of acting as a donor.
  • What is an R plasmid and why is it important?
    An R plasmid carries genes that confer antibiotic resistance, which is crucial in the context of increasing antibiotic resistance.
  • What are the three domains of life?
    Bacteria, Archaea, and Eukarya.
  • What is the difference between autotrophs and heterotrophs?
    Autotrophs make their own carbon compounds from inorganic sources, while heterotrophs use carbon compounds synthesized by other organisms.
  • What term describes organisms that use light energy to produce ATP?
    Phototrophs.
  • What is the difference between chemoorganotrophs and chemolithotrophs?
    Chemoorganotrophs oxidize organic molecules for energy, while chemolithotrophs oxidize inorganic molecules.
  • What are obligate aerobes?
    Prokaryotes that must use oxygen for cellular respiration.
  • What are obligate anaerobes?
    Prokaryotes for which oxygen is toxic and do not use it for cellular respiration.
  • What are facultative anaerobes?
    Prokaryotes that can perform cellular respiration with or without oxygen.
  • which of the following statements describes the process of transformation in bacteria?
    Transformation in bacteria is the process where a bacterial cell takes up free or naked DNA from its environment and incorporates it into its own genome. This process requires the cell to be in a competent state, which can occur naturally or be induced chemically.
  • from which cell does the sex pilus originate during bacterial conjugation?
    The sex pilus, also known as the conjugation pilus, originates from the donor cell, which is typically an F+ cell containing the F plasmid. This pilus facilitates the direct transfer of DNA to a recipient cell during conjugation.