Prokaryote Reproduction and Gene Exchange quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the process called where prokaryotes directly transfer genetic material between two physically linked bacterial cells?
Conjugation.
What appendage is used by bacteria to connect two cells during conjugation?
Pilus (plural: pili).
What is the special plasmid called that is required for bacterial conjugation?
F plasmid or F factor.
What type of bacteria possesses the F plasmid?
F+ bacteria.
What is the term for bacteria that have the F factor incorporated into their chromosomal DNA?
F' (F prime) bacteria.
What type of bacteria acts as the recipient in bacterial conjugation?
F- bacteria, which lack the F factor.
What happens to a recipient cell after it receives the F plasmid during conjugation?
It becomes an F+ cell capable of acting as a donor.
What is an R plasmid and why is it important?
An R plasmid carries genes that confer antibiotic resistance, which is crucial in the context of increasing antibiotic resistance.
What are the three domains of life?
Bacteria, Archaea, and Eukarya.
What is the difference between autotrophs and heterotrophs?
Autotrophs make their own carbon compounds from inorganic sources, while heterotrophs use carbon compounds synthesized by other organisms.
What term describes organisms that use light energy to produce ATP?
Phototrophs.
What is the difference between chemoorganotrophs and chemolithotrophs?
Chemoorganotrophs oxidize organic molecules for energy, while chemolithotrophs oxidize inorganic molecules.
What are obligate aerobes?
Prokaryotes that must use oxygen for cellular respiration.
What are obligate anaerobes?
Prokaryotes for which oxygen is toxic and do not use it for cellular respiration.
What are facultative anaerobes?
Prokaryotes that can perform cellular respiration with or without oxygen.
which of the following statements describes the process of transformation in bacteria?
Transformation in bacteria is the process where a bacterial cell takes up free or naked DNA from its environment and incorporates it into its own genome. This process requires the cell to be in a competent state, which can occur naturally or be induced chemically.
from which cell does the sex pilus originate during bacterial conjugation?
The sex pilus, also known as the conjugation pilus, originates from the donor cell, which is typically an F+ cell containing the F plasmid. This pilus facilitates the direct transfer of DNA to a recipient cell during conjugation.