Prokaryotic Motility quiz #1 Flashcards

Prokaryotic Motility quiz #1
  • which of the following statements about bacterial flagella is true?
    Bacterial flagella are composed of a filament made of flagellin, a hook, and a basal body. They facilitate cell motility by acting as a propeller to propel the cell through its environment.
  • which of the following scenarios is an example of bacterial motility?
    An example of bacterial motility is a bacterium moving towards a chemoattractant, demonstrating positive chemotaxis, or moving away from a chemorepellant, demonstrating negative chemotaxis.