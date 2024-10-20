Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent quiz #1 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent quiz #1

Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent quiz #1
  • What does the term 'hydrophilic' mean?
    Hydrophilic describes substances that readily dissolve in water due to their affinity or attraction to water.
  • What types of molecules are typically hydrophilic?
    Polar and charged molecules, such as salts and ions, are typically hydrophilic.
  • What does the term 'hydrophobic' mean?
    Hydrophobic describes substances that do not readily dissolve in water and tend to separate from it.
  • What types of molecules are typically hydrophobic?
    Non-polar molecules, such as fats, oils, and waxes, are typically hydrophobic.
  • Why is water referred to as the 'universal solvent'?
    Water is called the 'universal solvent' because it can dissolve many different types of solutes, especially hydrophilic substances.
  • What happens when table salt (sodium chloride) is mixed with water?
    Table salt dissolves in water as the sodium and chloride ions are surrounded by water molecules, forming hydration shells.
  • Why does vegetable oil not mix well with water?
    Vegetable oil does not mix well with water because it is made of non-polar molecules, making it hydrophobic.
  • What is the significance of the root words 'hydro' and 'philic' in 'hydrophilic'?
    'Hydro' means water and 'philic' means loving, so 'hydrophilic' means water-loving.
  • What is the significance of the root words 'hydro' and 'phobic' in 'hydrophobic'?
    'Hydro' means water and 'phobic' means fearing, so 'hydrophobic' means water-fearing.
  • What is an example of a hydrophilic substance?
    An example of a hydrophilic substance is table salt (sodium chloride).
  • What is an example of a hydrophobic substance?
    An example of a hydrophobic substance is vegetable oil.
  • How do hydrophilic substances interact with water?
    Hydrophilic substances dissolve well in water due to their attraction to water molecules.
  • How do hydrophobic substances interact with water?
    Hydrophobic substances do not dissolve well in water and tend to separate from it.
  • What role do hydration shells play in dissolving salts in water?
    Hydration shells form around the ions of the salt, disrupting the ionic bonds and allowing the salt to dissolve.
  • Why is water's ability to dissolve substances important in biological systems?
    Water's ability to dissolve substances is crucial for many biological processes, including nutrient transport and chemical reactions.
  • why does salt dissolve in water?
    Salt dissolves in water because water is a polar solvent, meaning it has a partial positive charge on one side and a partial negative charge on the other. When salt (NaCl) is added to water, the positive sodium ions (Na+) are attracted to the negative side of water molecules, and the negative chloride ions (Cl-) are attracted to the positive side of water molecules. This interaction disrupts the ionic bonds in salt, allowing the ions to separate and become surrounded by water molecules, forming a hydration shell. This process results in the salt dissolving in water, making water an effective universal solvent for ionic compounds like salt.