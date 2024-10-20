Skip to main content
Proteins quiz #1 Flashcards

Proteins quiz #1
  • What is an amino acid in the context of protein structure?

    An amino acid is a single protein unit or monomer of a protein.

  • What does the term oligopeptide refer to?

    Oligopeptide refers to an amino acid chain with 2 to 20 covalently linked amino acids.

  • How many amino acids are in a peptide chain?

    A peptide chain has less than 50 covalently linked amino acids.

  • What is a polypeptide?

    A polypeptide is an amino acid chain with more than 50 covalently linked amino acids.

  • What defines a protein in terms of its structure?

    A protein is one or multiple polypeptide chains in their folded or functional forms.

  • What is the primary level of protein structure?

    The primary level of protein structure refers to the types, quantity, and sequence of amino acids in the protein chain.

  • What forms the secondary level of protein structure?

    The secondary level of protein structure involves the formation of alpha helices or beta sheets in the protein backbone.

  • What does the tertiary level of protein structure represent?

    The tertiary level of protein structure represents the overall three-dimensional shape of the polypeptide chain.

  • What is the quaternary level of protein structure?

    The quaternary level of protein structure occurs when multiple polypeptide chains associate to form a single functional protein.

  • What is a denatured protein?

    A denatured protein is a nonfunctional protein that has altered its shape.

  • What can cause a protein to denature?

    Changes in pH, temperature, or salt concentration can cause a protein to denature.

  • What role do chaperone proteins play?

    Chaperone proteins help other proteins reform their original shapes or renature.

  • which pair of statements best describes an essential amino acid?
    Essential amino acids cannot be synthesized by the body and must be obtained from the diet.
  • when digested, proteins are broken down into _____.
    amino acids
  • which polymers are composed of amino acids?
    Proteins
  • which of the following is the strongest evidence that protein structure and function are correlated?
    Denatured proteins lose their functionality, indicating that structure is crucial for function.
  • which of the following best describes how amino acids affect the tertiary structure of a protein?
    The unique R groups of amino acids interact to determine the protein's three-dimensional shape.
  • which of the following are functions of proteins?
    Proteins function in catalysis, structure, transport, communication, and defense.
  • what type of bond holds amino acids together?
    Peptide bonds
  • which of the following is a function of proteins?
    Proteins can act as enzymes to catalyze biochemical reactions.
  • a hydrophobic amino acid r group (side group) would be found where in a properly folded protein?
    In the interior of the protein, away from water.