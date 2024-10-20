Review of the Cell Cycle quiz #1 Flashcards
Terms in this set (13)
What characterizes cancer as a disease?
Cancer is characterized by uncontrollable cell division leading to the development of malignant tumors.
What is a tumor?
A tumor is an overgrowth of cells, or an abnormal mass of tissue.
What are the two main types of tumors?
The two main types of tumors are malignant tumors and benign tumors.
What distinguishes malignant tumors from benign tumors?
Malignant tumors are cancerous, fast-growing, non-capsulated, and metastasize to other organs, while benign tumors are non-cancerous, slow-growing, capsulated, and do not metastasize.
What does it mean for a tumor to metastasize?
To metastasize means for cancer cells to migrate to other organs in the body.
Why are malignant tumors considered more dangerous than benign tumors?
Malignant tumors are more dangerous because they can metastasize to other organs, causing health complications in multiple areas of the body.
What is the role of a capsule in benign tumors?
The capsule in benign tumors contains the cells in their same area, preventing them from metastasizing.
How do malignant tumors grow compared to benign tumors?
Malignant tumors grow very fast, while benign tumors grow more slowly.
Do benign tumors metastasize?
No, benign tumors do not metastasize.
What is the significance of the cell cycle in cancer development?
The cell cycle is significant in cancer development because disruptions in its regulation can lead to uncontrollable cell division.
What is the difference between capsulated and non-capsulated tumors?
Capsulated tumors, like benign tumors, are contained within a structure of tissue, while non-capsulated tumors, like malignant tumors, are not contained and can spread.
What is the primary characteristic of malignant tumors in terms of cell division?
Malignant tumors are characterized by very fast cell division.
What health complications can tumors cause?
Tumors can cause various health complications depending on their type and location in the body.