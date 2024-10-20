Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Review of Transcription vs. Translation quiz #1 Flashcards

Review of Transcription vs. Translation quiz #1
1 student found this helpful
1/15

  • What is the product formed during transcription?

    An RNA molecule.

  • What is the product formed during translation?

    A protein.

  • Does transcription involve a change in the class of macromolecule?

    No, it goes from DNA nucleic acids to RNA nucleic acids.

  • Does translation involve a change in the class of macromolecule?

    Yes, it goes from RNA nucleic acids to proteins made of amino acids.

  • What is the major enzyme involved in transcription?

    RNA polymerase.

  • What is the major structure involved in translation?

    The ribosome.

  • Where does transcription occur in eukaryotic cells?

    In the nucleus.

  • Where does translation occur in eukaryotic cells?

    In the cytoplasm.

  • In which direction is RNA synthesized during transcription?

    From 5' to 3'.

  • In which direction is a protein synthesized during translation?

    From the N-terminal end to the C-terminal end.

  • What type of macromolecule is RNA?

    Nucleic acid.

  • What type of macromolecule is a protein?

    Protein is made of amino acids.

  • What is the role of RNA polymerase in transcription?

    It builds the RNA molecule.

  • What is the role of the ribosome in translation?

    It is the primary structure involved in building the protein.

  • What is the primary location of DNA in eukaryotic cells?

    In the nucleus.