Scientific Method quiz #1 Flashcards
Scientific Method quiz #1
1 student found this helpful
You can tap to flip the card.
Define a prediction in the context of the scientific method.
A prediction is an expected outcome of an event that can be correct or incorrect, answering the question 'what will happen'.
How does a hypothesis differ from a prediction?
A hypothesis is a proposed and testable explanation for an observation, answering both 'what will happen' and 'why it will happen'.
What is a scientific theory?
A scientific theory is a broad hypothesis supported by a large body of evidence and many observations.
Can hypotheses and theories be proven correct?
No, hypotheses and theories can never be proven correct; they can only be accepted or falsified.
What is an independent variable in an experiment?
An independent variable is a variable that is controlled or modified by the researcher.
What is a dependent variable in an experiment?
A dependent variable is the variable that is measured or investigated by the researcher.
In an experiment testing the effect of water on plant growth, what is the independent variable?
The independent variable is the amount of water given to the plants.
In the same experiment, what is the dependent variable?
The dependent variable is the growth of the plants.what do scientists need to look at before developing an argument?
Scientists need to start with an observation and a question, then formulate a hypothesis, conduct experiments, and collect data before developing an argument.which of the following is a hypothesis the researchers were testing in this study?
A hypothesis is a proposed and testable explanation for an observation, addressing both what will happen and why it will happen.which of the following is an example of discovery science?
Discovery science involves making observations and collecting data without a preconceived hypothesis, often leading to new insights.which procedure should be done next to gather data needed to meet the scientist’s objective?
The next procedure should be to design and conduct an experiment to test the hypothesis and gather relevant data.which is usually the best way to present or communicate inferred data?
Inferred data is best communicated through peer-reviewed publications, ensuring the data is scrutinized and validated by other scientists.which of these examples illustrates deductive reasoning?
Deductive reasoning involves starting with a general theory or hypothesis and making specific predictions that can be tested.which statement is an inference based on this information?
An inference is a logical conclusion drawn from the data and observations collected during the scientific process.which of these best describes why your answer for question #1 must occur everytime?
Starting with observation and inquiry is essential because it forms the foundation for developing a testable hypothesis and conducting scientific research.which of the following statements could not be supported or rejected by a scientific experiment?
Statements that are not testable or falsifiable, such as those based on personal beliefs or supernatural claims, cannot be supported or rejected by scientific experiments.which statement is factual?
A factual statement is one that is supported by empirical evidence and can be verified through observation or experimentation.which statement correctly describes the data shown in the graph and the type of observation used?
The statement should accurately reflect the trends or patterns observed in the graph, using quantitative or qualitative observations as appropriate.which of the findings listed below support the hypothesis?
Findings that align with the predictions made by the hypothesis and provide evidence for the proposed explanation support the hypothesis.