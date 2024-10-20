Seedless Vascular Plants quiz #1 Flashcards
What type of life cycle do all vascular plants, including seed plants, have?
All vascular plants, including seed plants, have a sporophyte dominant life cycle.
What is the difference in gametophyte size between seed plants and seedless vascular plants?
In seed plants, most gametophytes are microscopic, whereas in seedless vascular plants, they are larger.
What are microsporangia and megasporangia responsible for producing in seed plants?
Microsporangia produce pollen, and megasporangia are found inside ovules.
What is the term for the male and female cones in seed plants?
The technical term for male and female cones in seed plants is strobili.
What structure in seed plants contains the megasporangium and megaspore?
The ovule contains the megasporangium and megaspore.
What is the outer protective layer of the ovule called?
The outer protective layer of the ovule is called the integument.
How do the integuments of gymnosperms and angiosperms differ?
Gymnosperms have a single integument, while angiosperms have multiple integuments.
What is the micropyle in seed plants?
The micropyle is the opening at the apex of the integument.
What does the ovary wall in angiosperms develop into?
The ovary wall in angiosperms develops into fruit.
What are pollen grains and what do they contain?
Pollen grains are the male gametophyte covered by a tough pollen wall made of sporopollenin.
What is pollination syndrome?
Pollination syndrome refers to flower traits that have evolved in response to pollen vectors like wind, bees, and birds.
What do seeds develop from in seed plants?
Seeds develop from fertilized ovules.
What is the function of the cotyledons in seeds?
Cotyledons are embryonic leaves that will germinate to form a sprout.
What is the endosperm in a seed?
The endosperm is the food for the embryonic plant, surrounding the embryo.