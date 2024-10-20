Steps of DNA Replication quiz #1 Flashcards
Terms in this set (14)
What is the error rate of DNA base pairing during replication?
The error rate of DNA base pairing during replication is about 1 out of 100,000 base pairs.
What can unrepaired DNA replication errors potentially lead to?
Unrepaired DNA replication errors can potentially lead to permanent mutations and diseases such as cancer.
What is the usual base pairing for adenine (A) in DNA?
Adenine (A) usually base pairs with thymine (T) in DNA.
What is an example of a DNA base pairing error?
An example of a DNA base pairing error is adenine (A) being paired with cytosine (C) instead of thymine (T).
Why is it important for cells to repair DNA replication errors?
It is important for cells to repair DNA replication errors to prevent permanent mutations and potential diseases.
What analogy is used in the video to describe DNA errors?
DNA errors are compared to typos in a resume, where a single mistake can change the meaning significantly.
What can a single base pairing error in DNA lead to?
A single base pairing error in DNA can lead to a very different result, potentially causing mutations.
What is the significance of the error rate in DNA replication considering the amount of DNA in a cell?
Considering the millions or billions of base pairs in a cell, the error rate of 1 out of 100,000 base pairs is relatively high.
What is the role of DNA repair mechanisms?
DNA repair mechanisms are crucial for fixing errors that occur during DNA replication to maintain genetic integrity.
What can mutations resulting from DNA replication errors lead to?
Mutations resulting from DNA replication errors can lead to diseases such as cancer.
How frequently does DNA replication occur in cells?
DNA replication happens fairly frequently in cells.
What is the importance of the DNA repair process?
The DNA repair process is important to correct errors and prevent mutations that could lead to diseases.
What is the usual base pairing for thymine (T) in DNA?
Thymine (T) usually base pairs with adenine (A) in DNA.
What can a high error rate in DNA replication indicate?
A high error rate in DNA replication indicates a greater likelihood of mutations and potential genetic diseases.