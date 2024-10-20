Telomeres quiz #1 Flashcards
What is the central dogma of biology?
The central dogma of biology refers to the unidirectional flow of biochemical information from DNA to protein.
What are the two main processes involved in the central dogma?
The two main processes are transcription and translation.
What is transcription?
Transcription is the process that builds RNA by using DNA as the coding template.
What type of RNA is primarily involved in transcription?
Messenger RNA (mRNA) is primarily involved in transcription.
What is translation?
Translation is the process that builds protein by using the encoded messages of RNA, specifically mRNA.
What is gene expression?
Gene expression is the process by which a gene's final product, often a protein, is created through transcription and translation.
Can biochemical information flow from protein to DNA?
No, the flow of biochemical information from protein to DNA is not possible; it is unidirectional from DNA to protein.
What is DNA replication?
DNA replication is the process of using DNA as the template to build more DNA.
What is reverse transcription?
Reverse transcription is the process of using RNA to build DNA.
Is the transfer of nucleic acid information to protein reversible?
No, once nucleic acid information has been converted to protein, the process is irreversible.
What is the role of mRNA in translation?
mRNA carries the encoded messages that are used to build proteins during translation.
What does the term 'unidirectional' mean in the context of the central dogma?
Unidirectional means that the flow of biochemical information goes in one direction only, from DNA to protein.
What is the final product of gene expression in many cases?
In many cases, the final product of gene expression is a protein.
What is the significance of the central dogma in molecular biology?
The central dogma is significant because it explains the flow of genetic information within a biological system.