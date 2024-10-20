Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Telomeres quiz #1 Flashcards

Telomeres quiz #1
1 student found this helpful
1/14

  • What is the central dogma of biology?

    The central dogma of biology refers to the unidirectional flow of biochemical information from DNA to protein.

  • What are the two main processes involved in the central dogma?

    The two main processes are transcription and translation.

  • What is transcription?

    Transcription is the process that builds RNA by using DNA as the coding template.

  • What type of RNA is primarily involved in transcription?

    Messenger RNA (mRNA) is primarily involved in transcription.

  • What is translation?

    Translation is the process that builds protein by using the encoded messages of RNA, specifically mRNA.

  • What is gene expression?

    Gene expression is the process by which a gene's final product, often a protein, is created through transcription and translation.

  • Can biochemical information flow from protein to DNA?

    No, the flow of biochemical information from protein to DNA is not possible; it is unidirectional from DNA to protein.

  • What is DNA replication?

    DNA replication is the process of using DNA as the template to build more DNA.

  • What is reverse transcription?

    Reverse transcription is the process of using RNA to build DNA.

  • Is the transfer of nucleic acid information to protein reversible?

    No, once nucleic acid information has been converted to protein, the process is irreversible.

  • What is the role of mRNA in translation?

    mRNA carries the encoded messages that are used to build proteins during translation.

  • What does the term 'unidirectional' mean in the context of the central dogma?

    Unidirectional means that the flow of biochemical information goes in one direction only, from DNA to protein.

  • What is the final product of gene expression in many cases?

    In many cases, the final product of gene expression is a protein.

  • What is the significance of the central dogma in molecular biology?

    The central dogma is significant because it explains the flow of genetic information within a biological system.