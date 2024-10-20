Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

The Steps of PCR quiz #1 Flashcards

The Steps of PCR quiz #1
1/15

  • What is the first step of the PCR cycle?

    The first step of the PCR cycle is denaturation, where heat is used to denature the double-stranded DNA into single strands.

  • At what temperature does the denaturation step of PCR occur?

    The denaturation step occurs at about 95 oC.

  • What is the role of Taq polymerase in PCR?

    Taq polymerase is a thermostable DNA polymerase that can withstand high temperatures and is essential for synthesizing DNA during PCR.

  • Why is it important to use a thermostable polymerase like Taq polymerase in PCR?

    It is important because Taq polymerase does not denature at the high temperatures used in PCR, allowing it to function throughout the cycle.

  • What happens to the DNA during the denaturation step of PCR?

    The DNA is heated to break hydrogen bonds between complementary base pairs, resulting in single-stranded DNA.

  • What is the second step of the PCR cycle?

    The second step of the PCR cycle is annealing, where DNA primers bind to the single-stranded DNA.

  • At what temperature does the annealing step of PCR occur?

    The annealing step occurs at about 55 degrees Celsius.

  • Why does Taq polymerase remain inactive during the annealing step?

    Taq polymerase remains inactive because the temperature of 55 degrees Celsius is too low for its activity.

  • What is the third step of the PCR cycle?

    The third step of the PCR cycle is extension, where Taq polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands.

  • At what temperature does the extension step of PCR occur?

    The extension step occurs at about 72 oC.

  • What is the ideal temperature for Taq polymerase activity during PCR?

    The ideal temperature for Taq polymerase activity is 72 oC.

  • What is the role of DNA primers in the PCR cycle?

    DNA primers bind to the single-stranded DNA during the annealing step, providing a starting point for DNA synthesis.

  • How does Taq polymerase extend the DNA primers during the extension step?

    Taq polymerase incorporates deoxyribonucleotides to extend the DNA primers, synthesizing new DNA strands.

  • What is the result of one complete PCR cycle?

    One complete PCR cycle results in the replication of the original DNA, producing two identical copies.

  • Why is PCR considered a cyclic process?

    PCR is cyclic because the products of one cycle serve as reactants for the next cycle, allowing exponential amplification of DNA.