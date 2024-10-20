Tropisms and Hormones quiz #1 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Tropisms and Hormones quiz #1

Tropisms and Hormones quiz #1
  • What is the term for plant growth or movement in response to touch?
    Thigmotropism.
  • How do Venus flytraps respond quickly to touch?
    They use an action potential, an electric signal transmitted through plasmodesmata by moving ions across the membrane.
  • What hormone regulates plant growth by influencing the cell cycle?
    Cytokinins.
  • Which hormone is involved in stem elongation and seed germination?
    Gibberellins.
  • What is the role of abscisic acid in plants?
    It is involved in stomata closing and seed dormancy.
  • What process is ethylene closely associated with in plants?
    Senescence, or biological aging.
  • What is the primary function of the plant cuticle?
    To prevent water loss and protect against pathogens.
  • What are trichomes and their primary function?
    Hair-like structures that protect plants against herbivores.
  • What triggers the hypersensitive response in plants?
    Pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs).
  • What is the difference between the hypersensitive response and systemic acquired resistance?
    The hypersensitive response is rapid and localized, while systemic acquired resistance is slower and plant-wide.
  • What signaling molecule is used in systemic acquired resistance?
    Salicylic acid.
  • What is the role of gibberellins in fruit growth?
    They induce cell division and elongation in the fruit.
  • How does ethylene affect fruit ripening?
    It converts starches to sugars and breaks down cell walls, making the fruit sweeter and softer.
  • What is the role of cytokinins in apical dominance?
    They promote bushy growth by influencing the ratio of cytokinins to auxin.
  • What is the function of brassinosteroids in plants?
    They regulate cell elongation and division, affecting overall plant body size.
  • What is phototropism?
    Phototropism is a plant's response to light, causing it to grow towards the light source.
  • What is gravitropism and where is it observed?
    Gravitropism is a plant's movement in response to gravity, observed in both roots and shoots.
  • What is the statolith hypothesis?
    The statolith hypothesis suggests that dense statoliths sink to the bottom of cells, activating sensory signals to help the plant sense gravity.
  • How does auxin distribution affect root growth?
    Uneven auxin distribution causes roots to bend towards the side with more auxin.
  • What is thigmotropism?
    Thigmotropism is a plant's growth or movement in response to touch or physical contact.
  • How do Venus flytraps capture their prey?
    Venus flytraps use action potentials to quickly close on their prey in response to touch.
  • What role do cytokinins play in plant growth?
    Cytokinins regulate growth by controlling the cell cycle and promoting cell division.
  • What is the function of gibberellins in plants?
    Gibberellins induce cell division and elongation in stems, and are involved in fruit growth and seed germination.
  • How does abscisic acid affect stomata and seed dormancy?
    Abscisic acid promotes stomatal closing and inhibits seed germination.
  • What is the role of ethylene in plants?
    Ethylene is involved in senescence, leaf abscission, and fruit ripening.
  • What is the effect of ethylene on fruit ripening?
    Ethylene converts starches to sugars, making the fruit sweeter and softer.
  • How do plants respond to wind or physical stimuli?
    Plants exposed to frequent physical stimuli, like wind, often restrict their vertical growth to avoid damage.
  • What is apical dominance and which hormones are involved?
    Apical dominance is the suppression of lateral bud growth by the apical bud, regulated by the ratio of cytokinins to auxin.
  • What is senescence in plants?
    Senescence is the process of aging in plants, marked by a gradual deterioration of function.
  • What is the role of brassinosteroids in plants?
    Brassinosteroids are involved in cell elongation and division, regulating overall plant body size.