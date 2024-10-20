Viruses quiz #1 Flashcards

How do bacteriophages introduce their viral genome into the host cell?
Bacteriophages inject their genome into the host cell using a syringe-like mechanism.
What is the role of the host cell's machinery in viral replication?
The host cell's machinery is hijacked by the virus to replicate its genome and produce viral components.
What are the two main products that viruses need to produce during replication?
Viruses need to produce nucleic acids and capsomeres.
What is spontaneous assembly in the context of viruses?
Spontaneous assembly is the process where viral components self-assemble into new viruses without additional energy input.
What is the lytic cycle in bacteriophages?
The lytic cycle is a replication process that results in the death of the host cell by bursting it open to release new viruses.
What is a virulent phage?
A virulent phage is a bacteriophage that replicates exclusively through the lytic cycle.
What is the lysogenic cycle?
The lysogenic cycle involves the integration of the viral genome into the host genome, allowing the virus to replicate without killing the host cell.
What is a prophage?
A prophage is viral DNA that has been integrated into the bacterial chromosome.
How do animal viruses typically enter host cells?
Animal viruses enter host cells through cell surface protein receptor recognition, often via endocytosis.
What is reverse transcription in retroviruses?
Reverse transcription is the process where retroviruses convert their RNA genome into DNA, which is then integrated into the host cell's genome.
What enzyme do retroviruses use for reverse transcription?
Retroviruses use the enzyme reverse transcriptase for reverse transcription.
What is the difference between positive sense and negative sense single-stranded RNA viruses?
Positive sense RNA viruses have genomes that can be directly translated into proteins, while negative sense RNA viruses require transcription into mRNA before translation.
What is a provirus?
A provirus is viral DNA that has been integrated into the host cell's genome through reverse transcription.
What are viroids and how do they differ from viruses?
Viroids are small, circular single-stranded RNA molecules that infect plants and do not encode proteins, unlike viruses.
in which stage is the viral dna introduced into the cell?
The viral DNA is introduced into the cell during the initial stage of infection when the virus binds to the host cell and injects its genome.
the lytic cycle of bacteriophage infection ends with the _____.
The lytic cycle of bacteriophage infection ends with the lysis of the host cell, releasing new viral particles.
the ____________ cycle is used by a virus to destroy the host cell to reproduce the virus.
The lytic cycle is used by a virus to destroy the host cell to reproduce the virus.
the _________ is the mechanism that a virus uses to destroy the host cell to reproduce the virus.
The lytic cycle is the mechanism that a virus uses to destroy the host cell to reproduce the virus.
double-stranded viral dna is incorporated into a host cell as a _____.
Double-stranded viral DNA is incorporated into a host cell as a prophage.
which of the three types of viruses shown in the figure would you expect to include a capsid(s)?
All viruses include a capsid, which is a protein coat that encloses their genetic material.
which of the following processes are required for production of virus particles in a host cell?
The processes required for production of virus particles in a host cell include replication of the viral genome and assembly of new viral particles.
the nucleic acid of a virus particle is enclosed in a protein coat. what is it called?
The nucleic acid of a virus particle is enclosed in a protein coat called a capsid.
which statement is incorrect concerning animal viruses?
Without specific statements provided, it's difficult to determine which is incorrect, but generally, animal viruses often have viral envelopes and RNA genomes.
which of the following is absolutely true for all viruses?
All viruses contain genetic material (either DNA or RNA) enclosed in a protein coat called a capsid.
which of the following best describes how the flu virus may impact the respiratory system?
The flu virus infects the respiratory system, causing symptoms like coughing, sore throat, and congestion by damaging respiratory epithelial cells.
which of the following are in vivo methods for viral cultivation?
In vivo methods for viral cultivation include using live animals or embryonated eggs to grow viruses.
what would be the fate of a lytic bacteriophage if the host cell died prior to the assembly stage?
If the host cell died prior to the assembly stage, the lytic bacteriophage would be unable to complete its replication cycle and produce new viral particles.
the _______ is a cycle that some viruses use to insert the viral dna into the host cell dna.
The lysogenic cycle is a cycle that some viruses use to insert the viral DNA into the host cell DNA.
what portion of bacteriophage t4 enters e. coli?
The genome of bacteriophage T4 is injected into E. coli, while the capsid remains outside.
what cytopathic effect is shown here, and what is the likely causative viral agent?
Without a specific image, it's difficult to determine the cytopathic effect or causative agent, but common effects include cell lysis or syncytia formation, often caused by viruses like herpes or measles.