Problem 11

There are fewer lions in Africa's Serengeti than there are zebras. This is principally because . a. zebras tend to drive off lions; b. lions compete directly with cheetahs, whereas zebras do not have any competitors; c. zebras have mutualists that increase their population, whereas lions do not; d. there is less energy available in zebras to support the lion population than there is in grass to support the zebras; e. zebras are a keystone species, whereas lions are not