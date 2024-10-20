Cancer
- Describe three ways that cancer cells differ from normal cells.
Problem 1
- Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates duplicated chromosomes.
Problem 2
- A cell that begins mitosis with 46 chromosomes produces daughter cells with chromosomes. a. 13; b. 23; c. 46; d. 92
Problem 3
- The centromere is a region at which . a. sister chromatids are attached to each other; b. metaphase chromosomes align; c. the tips of chromosomes are found; d. the nucleus is located
Problem 4
- Mitosis . a. occurs only in cancerous cells; b. occurs only in skin cells; c. produces daughter cells that are exact genetic copies of the parent cell; d. results in the production of three different cells
Problem 5
- At metaphase of mitosis, . a. the chromosomes are condensed and found at the poles; b. the chromosomes are composed of one sister chromatid; c. cytokinesis begins; d. the chromosomes are composed of two sister chromatids and are lined up along the equator of the cell
Problem 6
- Sister chromatids . a. are two different chromosomes attached to each other; b. are exact copies of one chromosome that are attached to each other; c. arise from the centrioles; d. are broken down by mitosis; e. are chromosomes that carry different genes
Problem 7
- If a cell at G1 contains four picograms of DNA, how many picograms of DNA will it contain at the end of the S phase of the cell cycle? a. 0; b. 2; c. 4; d. 8
Problem 9
- In what ways is the cell cycle similar in plant and animal cells, and in what ways does it differ?
Problem 10