Problem 1

What observations did Darwin make on the Galápagos Islands that helped convince him that evolution occurs? a. the existence of animals that did not fit into Linnaeus's classification system; b. the similarities and differences among cacti and tortoises on the different islands; c. the presence of species he had seen on other tropical islands far from the Galápagos; d. the radioactive age of the rocks of the islands; e. fossils of human ancestors