Fertility
- List several ways in which meiosis differs from mitosis.
Problem 1
- Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates a portion of the human life cycle.
Problem 2
Problem 3
Which of the following statements correctly describe the relationship between genes and chromosomes? a. Genes are chromosomes; b. Chromosomes contain many genes; c. Genes are made up of hundreds or thousands of chromosomes; d. Genes are assorted independently during meiosis, but chromosomes are not; e. More than one of the above is correct.
- An allele is a . a. version of a gene; b. dysfunctional gene; c. protein; d. spare copy of a gene; e. phenotype
Problem 4
- Sperm and eggs in humans always . a. each have two copies of every gene; b. each have one copy of every gene; c. each contain either all recessive alleles or all dominant alleles; d. are genetically identical to all other sperm or eggs produced by that person; e. each contain all of the genetic information from their producer
Problem 5
- What is the physical basis for the independent assortment of alleles into offspring? a. There are chromosome divisions during gamete production; b. Homologous chromosome pairs are separated during gamete production; c. Sperm and eggs are produced by different sexes; d. Each gene codes for more than one protein; e. The instruction manual for producing a human is incomplete.
Problem 7
- If humans have 23 pairs of chromosomes, each carrying hundreds to thousands of genes, roughly how many genes are there in the human genome? a. 23; b. 46; c. 1000; d. 20,000; e. 200,000
Problem 8
- Homologous pairs of chromosomes . a. are two different chromosomes attached to each other; b. are exact copies of one chromosome that are attached to each other; c. are separated from each other during meiosis I; d. are separated from each other during interphase; e. are chromosomes that carry different genes
Problem 9
- After telophase I of meiosis, each daughter cell is . a. diploid, and the chromosomes are composed of one double-stranded DNA molecule; b. diploid, and the chromosomes are composed of two sister chromatids; c. haploid, and the chromosomes are composed of one double-stranded DNA molecule; d. haploid, and the chromosomes are composed of two sister chromatids
Problem 10